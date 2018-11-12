We shall remember them...

Hundreds attended the Broch’s Remembrance Day parade to the Old Parish Church at the weekend.

The parade was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial on Saltoun Place.

Veterans on parade in Fraserburgh

Watched by poppy-adorned members of the public, the Honourable Lady Kate Nicholson, the daughter of Lady Saltoun, laid a wreath along with members of the Armed Forces.

There was also a poignant service held at Rosehearty, where wreaths were laid as members of the public gathered at the memorial.

Meanwhile, the Lighthouse Tower at Kinnaird Head in Fraserburgh was one of 150 Scottish landmarks which glowed red in support of the Scottish Poppy Appeal at the weekend.

To commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, buildings large and small, from the globally iconic to the locally loved, were lit up red for Poppyscotland in a collective display of thanks to the generation that gave so much.

The scene at the Fraserburgh War Memorial.

The Lighthouse Tower joined with Aberdeen University, Kings College Chapel, Rhynie Church, Rhynie War Memorial, Findochty Church, Andy Scott Leopard Sculpture in Marischal Square, Aberdeen, AAB, Aberdeen, Ballindalloch Castle and Banff Parish Church in turned red for the special occasion.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “We wanted to broaden the reach of our Light Up Red campaign in this momentous year as a tribute to those who sacrificed so much during the First World War.”

