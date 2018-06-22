Well-known north-east personality made Honorary Doctor

Robert Lovie, a well-known and highly respected broadcaster has received an Honorary Doctorate -Doctor Honoris Causafrom The University of Aberdeen.

Brought up on his parent’s farm near Fraserburgh and now living in Strathdon, Robert has been singing and entertaining since the age of eight. He has performed at concerts, events and festivals around the world. One of the highlights of his career was singing the National Anthem unaccompanied, for the arrival of Her Majesty The Queen, at the opening ceremony of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

A well-loved commentator, he has been a mainstay of the more than a dozen Highland Games throughout Scotland including the Braemar Gathering. Robert is also MC for The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra and acts as Fear an Tighe for the prestigious Keepers if The Quaich Society.

Throughout his life Robert has been a constant supporter of north-east culture, heritage, language and traditional entertainment. Professionally, Robert worked as an area manager in Aberdeenshire for the National Trust for Scotland for 23 years.

In November last year, he was delighted to take up a new position as Executive Director for the newly formed Princes Foundation. His main role is outreach work throughout Scotland and covers projects from Caithness to Dumfries. He also oversees properties for HRH The Duke of Rothesay from the Castle of Mey and Birkhall as well as Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

Robert acts as a trustee for several major Scottish charities and throughout his career has been greatly involved in philanthropic fundraising at home and abroad. Over several decades, he has been unstinting in his promotion of Scottish and regional folk culture as well as the Doric language.

On hearing that he was to receive the accolade, Robert commented; “This is a great honour for me and I am humbled to be receiving an Honorary Doctorate especially from my home University.

"I’m so proud of my roots in the north-east and have been privileged to travel the globe having the opportunity to promote our wonderful culture and great language. I will use my degree with pride to continue to promote our fantastic nation.