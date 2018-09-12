What’s in a name? Plenty say councillors

Council officials had to bring the naming of a new Cairnbulg housing estate before the Banff and Buchan area committee this week.

Despite six suggestions being put forward by both the developer and the local community council, local elected members rejected them all.

With the first phase of the new development requiring three new street names, Claymore Homes suggested Westhaven Road, Maggies Crescent and Westhaven Place.

Invercairn Community Council proposed Mathieson Road, Centenary Crescent and Wastbye Way.

But Fraserburgh and District councillors Andy Kille, Brian Topping, Doreen Mair and Charles Buchan cou;dn;t agree on any of the suggestions.

Stephen Archer, head of infrastructure services, said: “In accordance with the terms of Roads Policy Note 9 as the community council and the majority of ward members are not in agreement, this matter is now being reported to the Area Committee for a final decision.”

In the end, while two councillors abstained from the vote, the names Mathieson Road, Centenary Crescent and Wastbye Way were chosen.