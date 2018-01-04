Xmas Treasure Hunt surprise for youngsters

Two youngsters from Glasgow found a special surprise on their recent visit to New Aberlour beach.

Cameron and Rose Miller’s mum Elaine grew up in Mintlaw so took them up to the north east to visit their granny before Christmas.

While at the beach, Elaine showed her children the little cave that she loved visiting as a child and that’s when they stumbled upon a wrapped present.

Elaine explained: “My 4-year-old Cameron and Rose, 2 years, were keen to thoroughly search the cave for bears and I noticed a large parcel at the back, sitting on a large rock which we realised, as we got closer, said ‘Open me’.

“We took it out to find a Christmas card saying “Congratulations! Please send a photo to us of you with your treasure. From Ollie & Harry” .

“We then found a large playmobil cruise ship inside. To say we were delighted was an understatement. What a beautiful thing to happen.”

The parcel had been left by Harry, Ollie and their parents Vicki and Macneill Ferguson as part of a Christmas Treasure Hunt, with other parcels hidden in locations across Aberdeenshire.