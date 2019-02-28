Year of success for Foveran business

A popular Foveran business celebrated its first anniversary last month.

The Barn marked its first year of business on Friday, January 18.

The cafe and beauty salon is owned by husband and wife team Mark and Christine Graham.

Since opening just one year ago the business has exceeded both their expectations as Christine explained: “We have been really busy and didn’t expect to be at this stage so early on.

“We recently extended into the next building here and moved our kitchen so we have more seating for our customers and the potential for much more possibilities in the future.

“We’ve added 14 extra seats but there are times where we could still do with more, and we have also created four new jobs.”

She added: “We now have a team of 20 including two full-time chefs and two kitchen porters. A lot of our team members are also celebrating their first anniversary with us which is lovely.”

Commenting on business so far, Christine believes their customers have been the key to its success as she said: “We’ve got an amazing following and the new AWPR has made a difference too as we have had customers up from as far as Stonehaven and Banchory.

“We have 5-star reviews online and people have found us via TripAdvisor and Google.

“The support has been overwhelming and we would be nothing without our customers, clients and team.”

Looking to the future Christine said: “There are more exciting projects to come, but we are really excited about the warmer weather coming so people can enjoy a seat outside.”

She added: “We recently received our licence so we are now open on Friday and Saturday evenings, people can stay a bit longer and enjoy a couple of drinks.

“We are looking to organise comedy nights and race nights, and we are now fully licenced for private events including birthdays, weddings and christenings.

The Barn has also introduced cocktail and prosecco afternoon tea events.

Mark and Christine also run the Smuggler’s Cone ice cream parlour in Collieston, which will open on Saturday, March 30 following a winter break.