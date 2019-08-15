Yoko remains tight-lipped about collar

You may recollect that two weeks ago we broke the news about a mysterious situation that had been uncovered at the Scottish Lighthouse Museum.

We told you about a collar a member of staff found outside the Museum as he was about to unlock it which had an owners telephone number engraved upon it.

Staff duly called the number shown and were amazed to find that the owner of the cats collar actually lived in Prestonpans? Somehow the collar, without the cat attached had made the journey to Fraserburgh.

Well, we are delighted to say the collar has made it back to its owner, Yoko! She remains tight-lipped as to how she lost her collar and it may well remain a mystery.

We are told Yoko loves to be the centre of attention. It appears she is now taking that to new levels and enjoying her moment in the spotlight!