Youths charged over Mintlaw crime spree

Five youths have been charged in relation to a series of crimes in Mintlaw

Three male youths aged 15 along with a 17-year-old and 13-year-old have been charged in relation to the alleged incidents.

Charges relate to the theft of three cars from a garage at a rural property on Friday, September 21, the theft of scooters and bikes from Aden Country Park Caravan Park and a number of break-ins and attempted break-ins as well as a vandalism.

The 17-year-old has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and the other youths will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Constable Sean Horne said: “Theft of personal property is not only costly for the owners but inconvenient. Any reports of this type of crime to us will be treated seriously and thoroughly investigated.

“We rely on members of the public to assist us and continue to encourage anyone who sees suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhood to get in touch with us on 101 with as much detail as possible.

“We are grateful to the community for its support while enquiries were carried out and continue to urge residents to review their home security."