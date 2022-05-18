Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot toy is back to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee - how to buy one

Aldi Kevin the Carrot limited edition range for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Aldi is bringing back its much-loved Kevin the Carrot toy this week to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with limited edition versions of the cuddly vegetable.

There will be a patriotic version of Kevin, as well as one waving the flag and one sporting the Union Jack.

The supermarket is also launching a whole host of celebratory friends, including the Queen herself, Prince Charles and her adored corgis.

The new plush toys will be available to pre-order online from 22 May and in stores from 26 May.

What characters will the new toys be?

A regal Kevin will be available for a limited period to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

There will also be a Flag Waving Kevin available to purchase as well as Union Jack Kevin - who sports a stylish, patriotic suit.

His street-party ready wife Katie matches Kevin and sports an on-trend Union Jack dress, whilst the classic Queen’s Guard is the crowning jewel.

Kevin will also be joined by a series of royally appointed friends, including The Queen herself.

A plush toy of the Queen is dressed in an iconic regal purple skirt suit and her signature coiffured hair is topped with a jewelled crown.

She is accompanied by Prince Charles who dons his traditional medal adorned scarlet tunic.

Her Majesty’s adored Corgis are also available to buy in a choice of brown or grey and are sure to be a hit with both royal and dog fans alike.

How much will the new toys cost?

The limited-edition toys will cost only £3.99 each

They will also be offered in two bundle choices for £15.95 each, meaning shoppers can get their hands on their favourite ones without breaking the bank.

Prices for each of the Jubilee soft toy items are listed below.

The Queen - £3.99

Prince Charles - £3.99

Brown Corgi - £3.99

Grey Corgi - £3.99

Kevin - £3.99

Katie - £3.99

Flag Waving Kevin - £3.99

Queen’s Guard - £3.99

Jubilee Soft Toy Bundle 1 - £15.95

Jubilee Soft Toy Bundle 2 - £15.95

What is Kevin the Carrot?

Kevin the Carrot is a firm favourite of Aldi shoppers and was launched six years ago in the supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Over 1.3 million Kevins sold in a one-week period last Christmas, and some Kevins can fetch up to £1,000 on eBay.

Fans of the nation’s favourite root vegetable will have to act fast if they want to get their hands on the limited-edition toys - once they’re gone, they’re gone.