First News: Luxury limo breaks record!

Luxury limo breaks record!

Fancy taking a spin in the world's longest car?

This amazing vehicle, nicknamed 'The American Dream', has had a revamp and broken its own world record by measuring a whopping 30.54 metres (100ft 2.36in) long.

The original car was built in Burbank, California, back in 1986 and held the title for the world's longest car with a length of 18.28 metres (60ft). It enjoyed plenty of fame and even starred in movies! But then it started to lose popularity and become rusty and shabby.

Some time later, Michael Manning bought the car with hopes of bringing it back to life. He couldn't afford to do it on his own, so in 2019 Michael Dezer bought the car from him and agreed to let Manning continue working on it.

Now, The American Dream has been restored to its former glory and has become a seriously luxury limousine! Not only is there a swimming pool complete with a diving board (yes, really!), there's also a jacuzzi, bath tub, mini-golf course and a helipad!

Unfourtunately, the vehicle isn't much use on the road, as it's so long. But it's hoped that people will still enjoy seeing it up close as its new home in Dezerland Park Auto Museum in Orlando, Florida.

YOUR NEWS!

LETTER WRITING

By Milan

During lockdown I discovered writing as a way to bring joy in times of sadness, as well as to improve my writing skills and make new friends.

Milan and his winning letter

I became pen pals with 15 residents in care homes as part of the National Literacy's Trust's My Dear New Friend campaign to help older people who may have been feeling lonely.

When Usborne launched the Kids of 2020 Letter Writing Competition during Universal Letter Writing Week, I used my new-found letter writing skills. I scribbled away a letter addressed to a child in 2030 telling them what lockdown was like, what was different and what new things I learned. I was delighted to be selected as one of the 34 winners out of almost 1,500 entries.

The letters have now gone into permanent archives for historians an children.

DIARY DATES

RED NOSE DAY

18 March

Pop your red nose on and help raise money to tackle poverty in the UK and Africa.

GLOBAL RECYCLING DAY

18 March

A day to highlight why recycling is so important for the planet.

SHAKESPEARE WEEK

21-27 March

A week to bring Shakespeare to life for young people across the country. See shakespeareweek.org.uk

WOW!

Tiktok Star Sam Ryder has been chosen to represent the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Sam will perform his song Space Man at this year's grand final, which takes place in Turin, Italy on 14 May.

