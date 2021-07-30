Human remains confirmed to be British hiker missing in Pyrenees

Esther Dingley had been walking solo in the Pyrenees mountains near the Spain - France border when she was last seen (LBT Global)

Human remains found in the search for British hiker Esther Dingley have been confirmed as being hers.

Ms Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the Pyrenees mountains near the Spain - France border when she was last seen on November 22.

LBT Global, the charity representing her family, said DNA testing confirmed that human remains found in the search were a match.

The charity stressed that the investigation is still in its infancy, with just one bone currently located.

‘It’s devastating beyond words’

Ms Dingley’s partner Daniel Colegate and her mother Ria Bryant said in a statement: “We are distraught to report that we have received DNA confirmation that one of the bones found last week belongs to Esther.

“We have all known for many months that the chance we would get to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand in ours, to see her beautiful smile and to watch the room light up again whenever she arrived was tiny, but with this confirmation that small hope has now faded.

“It is devastating beyond words.”

They said that with just a single bone found and no sign of equipment or clothing in the immediate area, which has been closely searched again over several days, the details of what happened and where still remain unknown.

Search and rescue teams intend to continue their search on foot and with drones, particularly trying to find some sign of Ms Dingley’s equipment.

Mr Colegate and Ms Bryant said the family would like to express their gratitude to the officers in charge of the various police units in France and Spain, the British consulates in Bordeaux and Barcelona, and LBT Global.

“Their continued support and their determination to find answers is welcome,” they said.

Mr Colegate and Ms Dingley met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a camper van six years ago.

‘This is the tragic end we have all feared’

LBT Global chief executive Matthew Searle said: “This is the tragic end we have all feared.

“This is devastating news for Esther’s loved ones – never before have I seen such incredible determination as that showed by Daniel in his relentless physical search of the mountains.

“We ask that media leave the family in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”