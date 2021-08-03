KFC themed hotel opens in UK with free chicken delivered to your room

Guests will enjoy chicken delivered direct to their room. (Photo: Shutterstock)

KFC is opening its very own chicken-themed hotel where guests can enjoy free chicken delivered directly to their door.

The House of Harland, in London, will open later in August and lucky guests will enjoy access to a concierge, a chauffeur service to pick them up from home and a number of other perks.

The rooms in the hotel are decked-out in chicken-themed decor, with everything from the bedsheets to the towels paying homage to KFC’s speciality: fried chicken.

Most tantalisingly of all, those staying will have access to a “press for chicken” button which conjures free fried chicken directly to their door at any time of day.

Guests will be picked up in a black Cadillac dubbed the “Colonelmobile”, while the hotel features free toiletries, access to a private cinema and a 'Chick-in' Clerk concierge service.

The hotel includes plenty of tributes to the Colonel as well as a large arcade game for guests to play.

Opening on August 18, the hotel won’t be a permanent fixture and is only open for 11 nights.

One night costs £111, with all the proceeds going to the KFC Foundation, which supports organisations for young people across the UK.