McDonald's rolls menu prices back 25 years for England vs Scotland Euro 2020 game

McDonald’s has rolled its menu prices back to what they were 25 years ago to celebrate the Euro 2020 England v Scotland match on Friday (18 June).

The match will be celebrated with a discount to two core menu items, to mark the two teams meeting for the first time in an international football tournament since 1996.

But what products will be discounted and how much will they be?

What McDonald’s items will be discounted?

The McMuffin will be reduced to 99p, giving customers a saving of £1.

The popular Big Mac will be discounted to just £1.79, which is £1.70 less than usual.

How do I get the offer?

The two offers are available exclusively on the My McDonald’s App.

All you need to do it download it here to get access to Friday’s deals.

Simply place your order via the app, arrive at your local restaurant and have your food freshly made and brought out to your car.

Drive-thru customers can also use Click & Serve for seamless, contact-free ordering, and when eating in-restaurant, customers can use the My McDonald’s App to have their food delivered directly to them whether dining inside or out.

The brand is also rolling back its social channels to 1996 with a retro takeover for the day.