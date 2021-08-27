Morrisons to offer half price all-day breakfasts starting Monday (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

A popular supermarket cafe will be offering heavily discounted breakfasts starting Monday.

All 406 branches of Morrisons will be serving fry ups for less than £2, with vegetarian and vegan options available.

The supermarket says that because many of its customers are key workers, or work irregular hours, the half-price breakfast offer will be available all day, every day.

The standard Morrisons breakfast includes sausage, bacon, fried egg, grilled tomato, baked beans and toast.

Over the period of the offer, this meal will be available all day, seven days a week for just £1.87.

For those with a bigger appetite, the half-price discount will also apply to the Morrisons Full English Breakfast.

This larger meal comes with mushrooms, black pudding and hash browns, plus extra sausage and bacon.

The Morrisons Full English Breakfast will be available for just £2.75 during the offer period.

Ali Lyons, Head of Cafes at Morrisons, said: “A traditional cooked breakfast has long been a Great British treat.

“As the nation returns to work and school we wanted to offer our customers a hearty meal, at an unbeatable price, to ensure they are setting themselves up for the day.