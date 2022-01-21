‘My show ain’t ready’: Adele postpones Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele

Adele at the 59th GRAMMY Awards (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

Adele has announced that she has been forced to postpone her three month long Las Vegas residency due to the impact of Covid on her team.

The Easy On Me singer shared the news on social media, and repeatedly told fans that she was “so sorry”.

This is everything you need to know.

Why has Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency?

Adele revealed that she has been forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency performances due to “delivery delays and Covid”. She said that half of her crew were still out of action due to Covid and despite trying “absolutely everything” to keep the show on track, it was “impossible to finish”.

Adele’s Weekends With Adele would have seen the singer performing two shows every weekend through to April at the famous Caesars Palace Colosseum theatre.

The singer had been set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Madonna and Rod Stewart who have all also performed at the Colosseum theatre, which seats 4,300 audience members.

What did she say on social media?

Posting the same video to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, the singer got visibly upset as she updated fans on the situation.

She said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

“Half my crew, half my team, are down with Covid, they still are. It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now.

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours now and trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really, really sorry.

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m going to finish my show, and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be.

“I’m so sorry, it’s been impossible, we’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.

“I’m really sorry. Sorry.”

When was her residency supposed to begin?

Weekends With Adele, her exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, was scheduled to begin just hours after the singer announced that she was postponing her performances.

She was set to perform her first set on Friday 21 January 2022.

Caesars Palace tweeted: “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of Weekends With Adele.

“Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans.

“Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

What will happen to the tickets - and what about people with hotel reservations?

Those with tickets for any of the Weekends With Adele will want to hold onto them, as they will be valid for the new dates that are set to be announced at a later date.

Ticketmaster says: “Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. You can locate your tickets by signing in to your online account. If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, those options will be visible within the Event Details of your order.”

Tickets for the performances ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500).

The Caesars Palace website has also updated it’s Weekends With Adele page, stating: “All events originally scheduled for Weekends With Adele at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace January 21, 2022 through April 16, 2022 have been postponed.

“Guests holding a hotel reservation at a Caesars Entertainment hotel in Las Vegas on January 21 or January 22 may cancel with a full refund by calling 800-303-6640.

“All other hotel reservations are subject to normal cancellation policies.”

What has the reaction been like?

Reaction to the news online has been mixed, with some telling the singer that she has “done the right thing”, but others left frustrated by the last minute nature of the cancellation.

Glennon Doyle, the author behind the book Untamed which Adele praised heavily in the past, commented on her Instagram video, writing: “Covid is killing us mentally because no one is showing us how to adjust our expectations of ourselves and others.

“We are killing ourselves trying to make things work like they worked in the old world but we can’t do it. We cannot make things work but it feels like we aren’t allowed to say that.

“Because no one is brave enough to say: No. this cannot be done right now. Enough. But you did, and it is going to free people, I swear to God.

“You are a beautiful leader even when you don’t know you are leading. Go easy on you.”

Fellow singer Pink also commented: “Sweetheart I have been there. The pressure is immense and I’m gutted for all of you. It will come together and it will be amazing when it does.”

However not everyone has been supportive of the singer postponing her performances.

One person tweeted: “Why wait so last min to announce? I am on the plane to Vegas RN w/ my hotel booked for tomorrow’s opening night.

“You must’ve known the show wasn’t ready yesterday. Yes, Covid, but u can cancel things 3 days b4. It’s cruel to wait 26 hours until 1st show. Wasted [flight] and hotel money!!”

Another wrote: “A moment ago I felt sorry for @Adele, but I’m not buying into it now. Poor fans. Cancellations are written into her set list… Wembley, now Vegas. What about Hyde Park? Putting on a show like this on in a pandemic and without a plan B wasn’t strategic.”