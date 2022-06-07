New Winter Fuel Payment rates for 2022 as millions to get cash boost

Millions of older people are eligible to claim a Winter Fuel Payment to help towards energy bills from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The allowance helps to pay for gas and electric during the colder months and is available to those over State Pension age.

Thousands of people are also eligible to receive an extra £300 one-off Pensioner Cost of Living Payment on top of their Winter Fuel Payment later this year, with the DWP releasing new guidance on who will qualify for the cash boost.

What is the one-off Pensioner Cost of Living Payment?

The additional payment is to help people over State Pension age manage energy bills this winter and it is available from November 2022.

The Winter Fuel Payment and the additional Pensioner Cost of Living Payment is not taxable and does not affect eligibility for other benefits.

However, the full amount of Winter Fuel Payment you will get for winter 2022 to 2023 depends on your circumstances.

Who is eligible for the cash boost?

People will be eligible for this payment if they are over State Pension age (aged 66 or above) between 19 and 25 September 2022.

DWP has shared the new payment details, which includes the £300 payment.

Winter Fuel Payment rates 2022/23

You qualify and live alone (or none of the people you live with qualify)

- Born between 25 September 1942 and 25 September 1956: £500

- Born on or before 25 September 1942: £600

You qualify and live with someone under 80 who also qualifies

- Born between 25 September 1942 and 25 September 1956: £250

- Born on or before 25 September 1942: £350

You qualify and live with someone 80 or over who also qualifies

- Born between 25 September 1942 and 25 September 1956: £250

- Born on or before 25 September 1942: £300

You qualify and live with someone who gets certain benefits

Benefits - Pension Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Income Support.

- Born between 25 September 1942 and 25 September 1956: £500 - only one of you will get the payment

- Born on or before 25 September 1942: £600 - only one of you will get the payment

You qualify, live in a care home and do not get certain benefits

Benefits - Pension Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Income Support

- Born between 25 September 1942 and 25 September 1956: £250