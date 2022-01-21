Primark announces new website launch date - how online store will work

The new website will launch by the end of March 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Primark has finally announced when it will launch its hotly anticipated new website for UK shoppers.

Fans of the high street fashion chain have been calling for an online store for years, and now the dream is set to become reality later this year.

Here’s what you need to know about the launch and how the online shop will work.

When will the Primark website launch?

Primark has announced it is on track to launch its new website in the UK by the end of March 2022.

However, the exact date the site will be live has yet to be confirmed.

How will the online store work?

The new webpage will allow shoppers to check what clothes are available in stores right now, rather than just a preview like on the current website.

At the moment, shoppers often have to check social media to get a sneak preview of new ranges, but the new site will be kept more up to date.

The fashion chain also confirmed that shoppers will be able to check stock levels in their local store, so they can check what is available before visiting.

In a statement, Primark said: “The new website will showcase many more of our products and will provide customers with product availability by store.”

Will home delivery be available?

Primark famously does not sell its clothes or homeware products online, much to the disappointment of customers.

Sadly this is not set to change with the new website, meaning shoppers still won’t be able to order items online for home delivery.

The retailer has remained adamant that it will not start selling its clothing online, despite pleas from shoppers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Primark expecting sales boost

The closure of non-essential retail during the pandemic forced Primark to temporarily close its stores for months at a time, causing sales to drop from £650 million per a month to £0 due to no online revenue.

The retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods, said its UK sales were 10% lower in the 16 weeks to 8 January when compared with pre-pandemic levels two years ago, with shopper footfall hit by the rapid rise in Omicron cases.

However, AB Foods said shopper numbers and trading had since improved as Omicron fears ease and added that like-for-like sales were higher when compared with a year earlier, when stores were shut due to lockdown measures.

The group said supply chain problems had begun to ease since last autumn, although it is still seeing some delays at ports and with shipments, and is offsetting higher costs by slashing store operating costs and overheads.

Primark has confirmed it will axe 400 shop floor jobs this year as part of an overhaul of its retail management team, with the move aiming to “provide clearer accountability, greater flexibility and more management support on the shop floor”.

John Bason, finance director at the group, said Primark “will not raise prices” despite the surge in costs and will therefore find savings elsewhere in the business.

Sales are expected to be “significantly” higher year-on-year between now and April, with all its stores open.