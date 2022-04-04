Royal Mint releases new £5 coin to mark 120 years of Peter Rabbit

The coin marks 120 years since the first publication of The Tale of Peter Rabbit (Photo: Royal Mint)

Royal Mint is releasing a new £5 coin to mark 120 years since Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit first hit the shelves.

The commemorative coloured coin features the fluffy-tailed mischief-maker in his trademark blue coat hopping through a wildflower meadow.

The coin’s designer Ffion Gwillim said she used the original storybook illustrations as a reference to create the “cheerful and celebratory” scene.

Speaking about the design, Ms Gwillim explained: “As the coin is a celebration of The Tale Of Peter Rabbit, I knew from the beginning that I wanted the coin to be cheerful and have a celebratory feel.

“I took inspiration from the colourful floral illustrations seen throughout the book.

“Taking the different floral elements from pages in the book to create a new scene on a round coin was a welcomed design challenge – applying colour to such a detailed coin also took a lot of care and precision.”

Where can I buy it?

Peter Rabbit has been celebrated on coins by the Royal Mint since 2016, and this latest edition honours 120 years since the first publication of The Tale of Peter Rabbit.

The new coin is available on the Royal Mint website in gold and silver, as well as a “brilliant uncirculated” edition, but it will not enter circulation.

Royal Mint director of commemorative coins Clare Maclennan said: “Coins remain Britain’s favourite collectable item.

“Their appeal continues to reach new collectors with the increasing popularity of our childhood character coins, which celebrate some of the greatest childhood stories and characters we know and love on official UK coin.

“The collectable Peter Rabbit £5 crown is the latest release in the series, marking the 120th anniversary of the mischievous, loveable rabbit.