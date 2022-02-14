The price of love on valentine's day is £40, says Britain

The price of love

More than a third of Brits will spend £40 on Valentine’s Day gift this year, according to new national research.

Men spend more than women on gifts during the romantic holiday. The average male spends £54, compared to women who spend just £34. This is according to the study carried out by fashion retailer ISAWITFIRST This is in celebration of its newly launched Valentine’s Day collection.

Flowers are winning hearts over

Some 40% of participants will buy their female partner clothes or lingerie for Valentine’s Day this year. Although flowers are still the most popular gift for female lovers. More than half of the UK opting for a bouquet to show their love.

Flowers are becoming extremely popular (photo: pixabay)

Flowers aren’t only for women, as more than one in 10 (13%) claim they will buy their male partner the floral favourite this year. Clothes and underwear are a staple Valentine’s gift to buy for men in 2022, with almost half (49%) electing to buy a new outfit or briefs for their partner.

And love is in the air whether you stay at home or go out for a meal this year, as almost as many lovebirds opt for a cosy night in (30%) as a romantic meal out (32%) as the perfect Valentine’s Day date.

A spokesperson for ISAWITFIRST, said: “Many couples can feel the pressure on Valentine’s Day to ensure the romantic holiday is extra special for their loved ones. However, it’s more about spending quality time together rather than how much money is spent on showering your partner with gifts.

Valentine's Day range

So, whether you’re buying for your partner, yourself or even for your gal pals, ISAWITFIRST have launched a Valentine’s Day range, making the search for that special and appreciated gift for your loved one or yourself just one easy click away.”

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples as a third of the nation (32%) would buy their furry friend a gift to get their tails wagging, with the average spend coming in at £24.

Saying “YES” to a sparkling diamond is also considered a significant trend on Valentine’s Day, with over a quarter of Brits claiming it’s the perfect day to get down on one knee and propose.