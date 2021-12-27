These are the famous features and body parts Brits would like to have

Angelina Jolie’s eyes, JLO’s bottom and Michelle Keegan’s lips are among the most sought-after features for British women.

A study of 2,000 adults discovered which celebrities have the most influence over the nation’s looks – and for men it’s Brad Pitt’s hair, Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs and David Beckham’s derrière.

The stats have resulted in the two ‘ideal’ bodies being mocked up, also featuring Jennifer Aniston’s arms and shoulders for women and Tom Cruise’s eyes for men.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, featured highly in the survey, with British women wishing they had her nose, legs and hair.

While Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is who men most want to look like, with him coming top for abs, shoulders, legs, arms and even chin.

When it comes to skin texture, George Clooney and Cheryl Cole took the crown, while Davina McCall beat women half her age in the list for her abs.

And following her recent return to the spotlight, Adele came in second place for the most wanted eyes and third place for hair.

Other famous faces Brits inspire to look like included Beyonce, Tom Daley and Anthony Joshua.

Cheryl Cooper, patient experience manager for cosmetic surgery providers Pall Mall, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s interesting and fun to see who the British public would love to look like and who inspires cosmetic surgery.

“The same names appeared in a lot of the lists, showing the people we’re most inspired by – mostly Kate Middleton and Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting men want muscles and sporting ability while women wish for classic and timeless looks.

“It’s not unusual for cosmetic surgery patients to have been inspired by other people they’ve seen and images of famous people helps them articulate the end goal they’re after.”

Popular procedures

The study also found one in eight adults have had cosmetic surgery, with the most popular procedures being breast enlargement, hair transplants and abdominal etching.

More than a quarter of them have also had dermal fillers, scar removal or correction and liposuction.

Of the 12 per cent who have had work done, 42 per cent were inspired by a famous person’s looks.

And four in five of those who have had surgery are open about the fact they’ve had cosmetic surgery while 60 per cent would have more done.

The main reasons behind having procedures included improving confidence (69 per cent) and to feel more attractive (55 per cent).

But many had surgery following a life-changing experience such as childbirth (50 per cent), an accident or illness (48 per cent) and weight loss (43 per cent).

Prior to going under the knife people thought about it for an average of four years.

Of those who haven’t yet taken the plunge, 23 per cent would consider getting cosmetic surgery, with a face or neck lift, tummy tuck and liposuction the top things they’d want done.

Social media, celebrity photos and reality TV shows are among the top inspirations for people to consider getting surgery.

A further 13 per cent of those polled via OnePoll said lockdown inspired them to get cosmetic surgery as they spent more time alone scrutinising their looks.

Pall Mall facial plastic surgeon, Ullas Raghavan, added: “Although pictures of celebrities and influencers are a good way for patients to articulate what they’re looking to achieve from surgery, ultimately our job is to make sure that the patient has realistic expectations and understands what is achievable.

“Most patients we see want to improve a part of their body that’s holding them back from enjoying everyday life – they have typically been considering surgery for between four-six years and understand that it’s not something to be taken lightly.

“When this is the case, cosmetic surgery can be truly lifechanging.”

The famous body parts British adults would like to have

Women

Eyes: Angelina Jolie

Nose: Kate Middleton

Bum: JLO

Abs/stomach: Davina McCall

Skin tone/texture: Cheryl Cole

Lips and chin: Michelle Keegan

Legs: Kate Middleton

Hair: Kate Middleton

Shoulders and arms: Jennifer Aniston

Breasts: Michelle Keegan

Men

Eyes: Tom Cruise

Nose: Leonardo DiCaprio

Bum: David Beckham

Abs: Cristiano Ronaldo

Skin texture: George Clooney

Lips: Brad Pitt

Chin: Cristiano Ronaldo

Legs: Cristiano Ronaldo

Hair: Brad Pitt