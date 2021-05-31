These are the opening hours of B&Q, Wickes, Home Bargains and more this Spring bank holiday

Do you have grand DIY or gardening plans this bank holiday? (Photo: Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

The Spring bank holiday, also known as the late May bank holiday, is officially upon us - and as is to be expected with bank holidays, the opening times of a variety of businesses have been temporarily changed.

This is what you need to know about the bank holiday opening times of home stores and garden centres across the UK.

B&Q

B&Q appears to be operating under its usual opening hours, with stores open from 7am to 8pm.

However, opening times may vary between branches, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the B&Q ‘find a store’ online tool.

Homebase

Similarly to B&Q, Homebase also is operating it’s usual opening hours, with stores open from 8am to 7pm.

Opening times may vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Homebase store locator online tool.

Dobbies

Dobbies garden centre will be open from 9am to 6pm, with the restaurant open from 9am to 5:30pm.

Opening times may vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Dobbies store locator online tool.

Wickes

Wickes will be open as usual between 7am and 8pm for all your DIY needs this bank holiday.

Opening times may vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Wickes store finder online tool.

Wilko

It appears that Wilko will be open slightly shorter times due to the bank holiday, from 9am to 5pm instead of 6pm.

Opening times may vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Wilko store locator online tool.

Screwfix

The Screwfix website states that its stores “are open as normal on bank holiday Monday”, from 7am to 8pm - with the the following exceptions:

- Nottingham Bullwell open 8am to 6pm

- Brentford open 9am to 4pm

- Clitheroe Barrow open 9am to 4pm

- North Walsham open from 9am to 4pm

- Ringwood open 10am to 4pm

- Ilford open 10am to 4pm

Opening times may vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Screwfix store finder online tool.

Dunelm

Dunelm appears to be unaffected by the bank holiday, with stores open during their usual times between 9am and 8pm.

Opening times may vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Dunelm store finder online tool.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains stores will also be open during their regular opening hours, between 8am and 9pm.

Opening times vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the Home Bargains store locator online tool.

B&M

According to the B&M website, it appears that the bank holiday hours are the same as the regular opening hours for each store, ranging between 8am and 9pm.

Opening times vary between stores, so it’s best to check the hours of your local store using the B&M store finder online tool.

The Range

It appears that The Range will be operating under its usual opening hours this bank holiday, from 9am to 8pm.