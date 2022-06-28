These are the top 50 gripes for office workers in Scotland

Scotland’s office workers have revealed their top workplace gripes, including noisy conversations, colleagues coming in ill, and a lack of natural light.

A survey of more than 150 office-based staff found many loathe spillages in the microwave being left to fester, colleagues invading personal space – and computers running at a snail’s pace.

But nearly a third (31 per cent) have been quick to make their feelings known by either leaving a passive-aggressive note or sending an office-wide email.

Cigarette butts scattered outside, a mess being left in the loos and the state of communal lunch areas are the top reasons why workers feel compelled to call out their peers.

But while 38 per cent reported their messages were successful in stopping what they deem to be poor office etiquette, for 58 per cent the problems still persisted.

Warding off irritating colleagues

The research was commissioned by The Workplace Depot, who have created a hilarious compilation of passive-aggressive notes to stick up or send around your own office to ward off irritating colleagues.

A spokesperson for the industrial supplies provider said: “Offices can often be a funny old environment when social norms don’t always translate into those four walls where we spend much of our lives.

“And when forced to encounter a multitude of small bothers on an almost daily basis, it is no surprise it drives many to snap.

“The way many choose to express their displeasure is in the form of the painfully polite passive-aggressive note or email.

“Yet, these will always have a serious undertone of hostility, which for the reader – or even worse, the culprit – can be quite alarming. Although, often rather amusing too.”

The right office conduct

The study also found 32 per cent of the Scotland’s office workers have confronted a colleague about their poor conduct in the workplace – with 47 per cent of these claiming this intervention caused them to stop.

However, four per cent overstepped the mark and even received disciplinary action following the quarrel.

Getting work done quickly so they can leave earlier ranked as the most common way workers counteract their annoyances.

While 21 per cent put on their headphones and listen to music to avoid irritations, and 22 per cent will just dodge visiting the office as much as possible.

In fact, 38 per cent even admitted they are less productive when they are in the office because of what is winding them up, according to the survey conducted via OnePoll.

The spokesperson for The Workplace Depot added: “It’s clear from these findings many of Scotland’s white-collar workers are pretty fed-up with what is going on around them between 9 and 5.

“But like many things in life, if you don’t address the problem, it will only get worse.

“It is important for these workers to stand up for what they believe is the right conduct for an office – even if that is hiding behind a passive-aggressive note.”

Top 50 gripes for office workers in Scotland