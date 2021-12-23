Today only - children can video call Santa with their Christmas wishes

With Christmas almost upon us, a last chance for children to chat to Santa personally is available today.

Recent research revealed that 51 per cent of Brits have not taken their children to see Santa this year, largely due to the uncertainty over the Omicron variant.

Parents in the east of England are most likely to have not visited Father Christmas in real life (71 per cent), closely followed by those living in the East Midlands (62 per cent).

Almost half of people questioned said they have not seen Santa due to Covid restrictions. Other reasons included a lack of time (38 per cent) and the cost involved with visiting the big man in red (23 per cent).

But for today only, courtesy of Welcome Break, children can video call Father Christmas by dialling 07355 069291.

Youngsters can share their last minute hopes, while asking Santa any questions they might have about the North Pole or the big man's Christmas Eve plans.

If connected to the WiFi on your phone, calls are free of charge. If you call while out and about, standard network charges will apply.

The research by Welcome Break also revealed that one in seven Brits (15 per cent) leave their Christmas shopping to the week leading up to Christmas Day, and a staggering 378,693 Brits leave their present purchasing until Christmas Eve itself.

A fifth of men admitted to leaving their Christmas shopping to the week before Christmas, while those in the 25-34 age bracket were found to be most guilty of last minute gift buying (22 per cent).

John Diviney, CEO at Welcome Break, said: “Christmas can be a stressful time for parents and with last year’s festivities being put on hold, there’s a lot of pressure to make this year’s memorable with close family.