Try these cosy DIY designs for Christmas Jumper Day

It's Christmas Jumper Day on Friday, December 10. Nothing compares to the iconic festive jumper, whether you’re home with the family or brightening up the office.

From classic red and white, to novelty and motif, the seasonal knit is a winter wardrobe staple. With this in mind, LoveCrafts has rounded up its top 10 Christmas jumper knitting patterns, so you’ll need to get those needles clicking sharpish, or plan early for next year...

Want to make jumpers for the whole family? The family tinsel pattern comes with sizing options for both adults and kids.

Turn up to Christmas parties in matching jumpers and if your pets are part of the family, make them festive outfits of their own.

Include crafting in your Christmas traditions...

If the man in your life refuses to embrace a novelty Christmas knit this year, then a DK weight jumper in Rowan Felted Tweed could be the one that eases him into Christmas knits.

Or knit your little ones a classic Fair Isle jumper that they won’t want to take off. This worsted weight knit with an arrow motif and a shawl collar is an essential festive woolly.

Think of Christmas jumpers and images of dazzling reds, over-the-top textures and novelty prints spring to mind. But if you’re looking for something that is understated, then the Skógafjall jumper by Dianna Walla is for you. The sleeves and the body of this Scandi-style jumper are worked in the round from the bottom up, ending in the yoke and neckline.

One for the men that sports a 'Mr Darcy' reindeer, is the Hornshaw Sweater by Rowan designer, Martin Storey, that is knitted primarily in forest green Rowan Big Wool.

Red, the colour of sparkly tree baubles, and bright holly berries, is a classic Christmas colour and this unisex jumper by Monica Russell is knitted in DK yarn with a contrasting white snowflake pattern. So Christmassy...

If you're stuck for time but still want to create a festive jumper with a handmade twist, knock up a few of these little applique patterns and sew them onto an existing jumper.