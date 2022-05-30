15 of the best paddling pools to keep kids entertained this summer

As temperatures across the UK climb, there’s no better way to keep cool and collected by splashing out on your very own paddling pool.

These are 15 of the very best paddling pools to keep the whole family cool and entertained this summer.

Chad Valley Family Swim Centre Chad Valley 8.5ft Family Swim Centre Paddling Pool £55.00 the whole family 5/5 This paddling pool is perfect for the whole family, as it offers up enough space for everyone to splash around in. The pool is designed with two equal rings with extra wide set walls to ensure durability. The Chad Valley Family Swim Centre has a capacity of 950 litres, a length of 8.5ft and weighs 4.05kg. The air pump is not included.

Intex Crystal Blue Three Ring Inflatable Paddling Pool Intex Crystal Blue Three Ring Inflatable Paddling Pool £6.30 budget fun 2.5/5 At the other end of the price spectrum is the Intex Crystal Blue Three Ring Inflatable Paddling Pool. This smaller paddling pool comes in a rounded shape, and is great for the garden. It measures 45" in diameter and doesn't require any assembly.

Asda Three Ring Family Pool Asda Three Ring Family Pool £40.00 easy to deflate 4/5 The pool has a capacity of 1000 litres and a length of 10ft. Features an easy to use drainage plug, and it's easy to inflate and deflate, although it does not come with an air pump.

Rosewood Cool Down Foldable Dog Pool Rosewood Cool Down Foldable Dog Pool £40.00 your hot doggies 4.5/5 It's not just humans that get hot in the summer - you need to make sure that your pets are happy and comfortable. The best way to keep your pooch feeling cool is with its very own paddling pool. This one from Rosewood Pet Products is a folding pool, rather than an inflatable one, so its side walls are made from fortified plastic and fibreboard. It comes in three sizes, so you can pick the best size for your furry friend.

Chad Valley Inflatable Dino Baby Pool Chad Valley Inflatable Dino Baby Pool £18.00 dinosaur loving toddler 4/5 This dinosaur themed paddling pool will surely be a hit amongst toddlers. The design of the pool features a shaded area to keep your baby safe from the sun, and a padded base for extra comfort. The capacity of the pool is 28 litres and includes a repair kit, but no air pump.

Belly Flop Paddling Pool Belly Flop Paddling Pool £14.99 post-toddler kiddies 4/5 The Belly Flop paddling pool features a funky sea theme, with turtles and fish. It is designed with three inflatable rings, and measures in at 30.2 x 24.8 x 6.8cm. The pool is suitable for kids aged three and older, so it's great for if you're looking to make the transition from a baby pool to one that's slightly larger.

Tesco Carousel 8ft Quick Set Pool Tesco Carousel 8ft Quick Set Pool £35.00 3D goggles add fun 3.5/5 This paddling pool is on the larger end of the scale, with inflated dimensions of 244cm x 76cm. Made from puncture-resistant materials, the design of the pool allows for a quick and easy set up by simply inflating the top ring and filling the pool. The pool comes with two pairs of 3D goggles, to allow swimmers to enjoy the vivid 3D ocean animal graphics. This pool is recommended for kids aged six years and up.

Chad Valley 10ft Kids Bouncy Castle and Paddling Pool Chad Valley 10ft Kids Bouncy Castle and Paddling Pool £85.00 a slide and bouncy castle included 5/5 What better way to keep kids entertained all summer long with this inflatable paddling pool and bouncy castle extravaganza. The bouncy castle connects to the paddling pool via slide, meaning little ones can bounce, slide and splash to their heart's content. The pool has a capacity of 90 litres, requires minimal assembly and is ideal for children aged three and up.

Bestway 8ft Quick Up Round Family Pool Bestway 12ft Quick Up Round Family Pool £40.00 keeping inflated when not in use 3/5 At 8t, this pool is perfect not only for kids but adults too. Whether you're looking to have a refreshing dip in the water, or splash around for hours, this pool can do it all with a capacity of 2100 litres. The pool also comes with a cover, meaning you can leave it inflated when no-one is in it, but keep it clear from any garden debris.

Smyths Intex Dinoland Paddling Pool Play Centre Smyths Intex Dinoland Paddling Pool Play Centre £51.99 a paddling pool playground 5/5 The Intex Dinoland paddling pool comes with it all - a water slide, water sprayer, target hoops and more. Simply connect your garden hose to the pool to activate the water sprayer, and your kids will be entertained for hours. The pool has a capacity of 290 litres, and is made of sturdy vinyl to ensure safety and durability. It is recommended for children over three years old

Chad Valley Sand and Water Pit Chad Valley Sand and Water Pit £20.00 nostalgic fun 3.5/5 Bring the beach home with the Chad Valley Sand and Water Pit - one section offers up space to make a paddling pool, and the other to fill with sand. If you're feeling creative, you can always fill the sections with something else, like playballs. With over 3,000 reviews overall, and 2,3999 five star reviews, you know this is sure to be a hit.

Four Person Jet Inflatable Spa Four Person Jet Inflatable Spa £44.99 doubles as a ball pit 3/5 This paddling pool can double as a paddling pool or a ball pit. It can be quickly inflated and deflated and also features a removable inflatable canopy to protect children from the sun. It has a capacity of 265 litres, and is made from a high quality vinyl to ensure durability.

Nobels Five Person Swimming Pool Nobels Five Person Swimming Pool £101.44 summertime drinks 4/5 Paddling pools aren't just for kids - why do they get to have all the fun? This five person pool is perfect for the whole family, and features a built in inflatable bench, inflatable head rest and built in cup holders, making it perfect for you to relax. Enjoy cooling off in this lounge pool on those hot summer days. It holds 590 litres, fits five people and includes a repair kit as well.

Chad Valley 11ft Slide in Splash Chad Valley 11ft Slide in Splash £8.00 a splash and slife 4/5 If your kids are less about staying in one spot, and more about being active, then this slide and splash pool is the perfect alternative to other paddling pools. It features an inflatable mega speed ramp that slides down into the splash pool. The water filled landing will cushion their slide, and a built in sprinkler keeps the slide wet.