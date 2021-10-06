Best winter boots for women

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There are many things to think about when choosing a winter boot.

Firstly, you have to consider when you will wear your boots. If you’re looking for every day boots that you’ll want a sturdy style made of waterproof material that will withstand cold and wet weather from morning till evening.

If you’re looking for an occasion that you’ll mainly wear indoors then you can choose a boot with a more luxurious material, but you’ll still have to think about what style of boot you want. Broadly speaking there are three styles available; knee high, calf boots and ankle boots.

No matter which style of boots you choose, they are sure to keep your feet warm and comfortable during the autumn and winter months, and finish off your outfit in a sophisticated way.

Barbour B. International Mugello Barbour B. International Mugello £65.00 This biker-inspired boot is cut with a low profile and features a zip at the back for easy on/off. A fleece lining delivers superior warmth, while a decorative buckle and rubberised logo badge create the iconic Barbour International look. The jelly like material, which is usually used for wellington boots, means these boots are made for walking in any kind of winter weather and are waterproof. Available in sizes 4 to 7. Buy now

Carvela Strap Carvela Strap £69.00 These black croc effect biker style boot are stylish yet practical and will see you through many autumnal days, from morning till night. With micro stud detailing trailing the perimeter of the sole, these boots offer an understated yet glam look. The upper fastening features four prominent gold buckles which hold the studded straps in place for an edgy look. Pair with jeans and a chunky winter knit or a dress and tights. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Miss KG Hix Miss KG Hix £89.00 The classic biker boot gets an update for the new season with these beautiful brown boots. One of those footwear designs that adapts to any occasion, from long walks in the country to a shopping day in the city, this contemporary ankle boot is crafted in brown and catches the eye with its gold-tone detailing. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Michael Michael Kors Stockard Boot Michael Kors Stockard Boot £295.00 Get some glam in to your wardrobe with these designer knee-high boots. They offer both style and substance, delivered in a smooth black upper with branded hardware for effortless style. Because these boots are brown and black you will find that they will go with any outfit you are wearing, making them a real investment piece which you will love year after year. Available in sizes 3 to 7. Buy now

Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots Suede Block Heel Knee High Boots £149.00 Made from butter soft suede in a lovely neutral taupe shade, these boots from Sosandar will give your outfits a luxurious finish. They’re crafted to a classic knee high design with a chic almond toe. Zips at the top make them easy to slip on and off. The suede material might mean these aren’t suitable all weather boots but they are perfect for evening occasions. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Leather Chelsea Shoe Boots Leather Chelsea Shoe Boots £65.00 Available in navy (pictured) or black, and in sizes 3 to 8. Elevate your footwear game with these smart Chelsea shoe boots from White Stuff. They’re made with a block heel to give a touch of extra height, but also every day comfort for ease of movement. The contrast inner lining is echoed in the topstitching around the sole. Button details on the heels add a quirky finish that’s sure to get everyone asking ‘where did you get those?’ Buy now

Wide Fit Leather Ruched Ankle Boots Wide Fit Leather Ruched Ankle Boots £65.00 Every autumn wardrobe needs a pair of trusty leather ankle boots. These classic boots offer a wide fit design with a neat mid-block heel and are finished with smart ruched detailing and a chic rounded toe. Available in black (pictured) or brown, and sizes 3 to 8 (including half sizes) Buy now

ASOS Design Wide Fit Amber pull on hiker boots in black ASOS Design Wide Fit Amber pull on hiker boots in black £35.00 Boots season is back, and these are a wonderful sturdy choice that will last you day-in-day out all throughout the season and many more seasons to come. They have a pull on style, for ease of getting on and off and comfort, and also feature a chunky sole and textured tread so you can be sure these boots can handle all types of winter weather. Available in sizes 2 to 11. Buy now