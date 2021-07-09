Holiday beauty and toiletry essentials 2021

Whether you love revelling in back-to-basics bare faced glory when on holiday (apart from lashings of SPF, of course) or prefer to enjoy the extra time holiday allows to put on a face full and do yourself up, a well-stocked toiletry bag is essential for holidays - abroad, and at home.

You want to consider the size and convenience of what you use, so that you don’t end up with an entire bathroom cabinet of belongings in your luggage. But you still need to include enough basics to keep you and yours healthy and feeling good.

We’ve trialled endless skincare products (and considered the medical essentials) to help you find products that will perform perfectly for you as you travel.

From makeup that can be used in multiple ways, to lightweight products that perform well in heat (or, let’s be realistic, humidity), and sun care that wee ones will endure being applied with minimal fuss.

Here’s everything you’ll need, from a basic skincare routine for mum to sun protection for the kids.

Kitsch 11 Piece Travel Bottle Set - Blush Kitsch 11 Piece Travel Bottle Set - Blush £10.00 Resuable travel bottles are a great investment because they are eco-friendly, and stop you having to buy single use plastic travel shampoo and conditioner bottles every time you travel. This set includes 1 x 30ml, spray bottle, 2 x 30ml pump bottle, 2 x 0.35oz mini jars, 3 x 90ml flat pouch bottles, 1 x 1qt reusable travel pouch, 1 x mini funnel, 1 x mini spatula and 1 x mini pipette. Also available in black.

Boots Squeezy Travel Bottle set Boots Squeezy Travel Bottle set £2.00 These squeezy bottles will make journeys as stress-free as possible. Ideal for carrying all of your favourite liquids and gels without fear of spillage, you can get them in pink, purple, blue and green. The shell design makes it perfect for the mermaid lover in your family too.

Beauty Kitchen Reusable Travel Bottle 50ml Beauty Kitchen Reusable Travel Bottle 50ml £2.00 Cut down on your single plastic use with this fantastic reusable travel bottle. Beauty Kitchen works on the premise of 'Return, Refill, Repeat'. Every element of this packaging has been designed with reusability in mind. Either reuse the packaging yourself, or send it back to the company for free and they'll wash and reuse it in their next batch. Other products are also available in this range.

Boots Waterproof Plasters Boots Waterproof Plasters £1.49 Be prepared for any little accidents that may happen while you are away with these plasters which repel water and dirt, and are flexible, durable and hypoallergenic so they are kind to sensitive skin. The pack contains 20 plasters of various sizes.

Boots Immunity and Protection Bundle Boots Immunity and Protection Bundle £27.00 This bundle contains one bottle of Boots Anti-Viral Hand Foam - 200ml, one bottle Boots Dual Defence Nasal Spray 20ml, one pack of Boots Antiseptic Wipes (48 wipes), one pack of Boots Protective Face Masks (20 pack), one pack of Boots Non-Latex Gloves (10 pack) and one bottle of Boots Vitamin D 10 µg 90 tablets.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector £36.00 Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector provides buildable colour in a wide range of shades in a demi-matte finish for all day wear. It has a lightweight, oil-free formula that also provides UVA and UVB protection so you can be protected against the sun while having an easy and effortless glow.

Space NK Travel Bag Space NK Travel Bag £24.00 Fully wipeable, this make-up bag ideal for weekend trips and overnight jaunts. The transparent panels make it easy to see what is inside, so it is possible to quickly find the exact product needed. You could easily get one for mum's make-up and another to carry other toiletries and medicines. Available in metallic pink, black, champagne and blush.

Comfort Zone Hydramemory Kit Comfort Zone Hydramemory Kit £67.20 Upgrade your skincare routine with this luxury set of beauty products from Comfort Zone. This kit contains all the essentials you would need for a basic skincare routine while you are away. The kit contains Essential Face Wash 50ml, Essential Micellar Water 50ml, Hydramemory Cream 15ml and Renight Mask 15ml. The best thing is there's 20 per cent off this gift set at the moment. Was £84, now £67.20

Eyeko Yoga Waterproof Mascara Travel Size 4ml Eyeko Yoga Waterproof Mascara Travel Size 4ml £3.00 Utilising award-winning Korean technology, the black mascara locks in colour and hold for 24 hours. Completely waterproof and 100 per cent cruelty free, the ultra-conditioning mascara contains Matcha Green Tea, 11 botanical fruit extracts and antioxidant Vitamin E to care for lashes while lengthening and curling. Adding a layer of mascara to your lashes is a quick and easy way of opening up your eyes - and you can't go wrong at £3. Was £10, now £3

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Travel Size 30ml Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Travel Size 30ml £12.00 Mum won't have to worry about having to reapply her make-up during the day with this make-up setting spray. Suited to all skin types, the strong-hold spray envelops skin in a delicate mist, drying down to offer extremely lightweight coverage for up to 16 hours. It's also vegan friendly too.

Drunk Elephant The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0 Drunk Elephant The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0 £41.00 The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0 is a one kit wonder of four hair necessities and three body-boosting essentials. With a Cocomino Glossing Shampoo, Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner, Wild Marula Tangle Spray, T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub, Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Sili Body Lotion, Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, a comb and a bag, this kit of try-me sizes is ideal for travelling.

Milk Make-Up Mini Lip and Cheek Milk Makeup Mini Lip and Cheek £16.50 Made for those I-don't-have-time-to-do-my-make up mornings, this make-up hero means there's no need to waste time finding blusher and lipstick. This twist-up stick can be swept across cheeks for a soft, dewy flush then applied to your lips for a cool pop of colour. That makes it perfect for travelling because it means you don't have to take up more space by packing multiple products. Available in five shades.

Piriton Allergy Hayfever Relief Syrup for Children 150ml Piriton Allergy Hayfever Relief Syrup for Children 150ml £4.99 Lots of us unfortunately suffer from hayfever during the summer months, but children will need their own medicine to remedy the effects. This syrup provides fast and effective relief from symptoms including runny nose, sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, itchy skin. A syrup may be easier for children to swallow too which is handy. Available for children aged 12 months plus.

Benadryl Allergy Relief Capsules 24 Benadryl Allergy Relief Capsules 24 £8.99 Benadryl Allergy Relief capsules are used to relieve the symptoms of hay fever and other allergic conditions such as pet allergies, dust allergies and skin reactions. They will be active in 15 minutes on skin allergies and they offer relief for up to eight hours This medicine is for use by adults and children aged 12 years and older.

Jungle Formula Maximum Pump Spray Insect Repellent 90ml Jungle Formula Maximum Pump Spray Insect Repellent 90ml £9.49 Protect yourself and all the family from mosquitoes, midges and other biting insects with Jungle Formula, UK's best selling insect repellent. This spray offer up to nine hours maximum protection from a single application.

After Bite Fast Relief From Insect Bites 14ml After Bite Fast Relief From Insect Bites 14ml £4.29 If you are a member of your family have already been bitten, don't worry there is still a treatment for it. This has a handy pen applicator and provides fast relief for the itching caused by insect bites.

Garnier Ambre Solaire Heroes Sun Care and Bronzing Bundle Garnier Ambre Solaire Heroes Sun Care and Bronzing Bundle £17.06 Get yourself a beautiful natural looking tan with a flawless finish that lasts up to one week with these plant-based products. This set contains Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Quick Drying Dark Self Tan Body Mist 150ml, Garnier Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Quick Drying Dark Self Tan Face Mist 75ml, Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Face Protection Mist SPF50 75ml and Ambre Solaire Dry Mist Fast Absorbing Sun Cream Spray SPF30 200ml. Was £34.16, now £17.06

Nivea Sun Suncream Spray SPF50+, Protect & Moisture, 200ml Nivea Sun Suncream Spray SPF50+, Protect & Moisture, 200ml £5.99 This great suncream combines immediate protection against sun exposure and long-term UV induced skin damage. It's in a spray form, making it much easier to apply; you can spray and then get on with enjoying your holiday. Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. Reapply frequently throughout the day.

Childs Farm 50+SPF Water Resistant Sun Cream 125ml Childs Farm 50+SPF Water Resistant Sun Cream 125ml £9.59 Childs Farm formulation 50+ spf sun cream for high protection, is water resistant and protects young and sensitive skin from UVA and UVB rays, whilst keeping skin moisturised and hydrated. This sun cream is suitable for babies and children. It's been clinically tested and user trialled and it's suitable for children with sensitive skin and also safe for those who may be prone to eczema.

Hawaiian Tropic Aloha Care Face Hawaiian Tropic Aloha Care Face £8.39 We're not saying you have to buy a separate sunscreen for your face, but if you want something that will glide on smoothly under foundation or other make-up, and not leave a milky white cast, Aloha Care from Hawaiian Tropic has you set. Best of all, this SPF30 lotion smells quite divinely of coconuts - perfect for a tropical vibe.

Vita Coco Coconut Repairing Shampoo Vita Coco Coconut Repairing Shampoo £9.99 If you're heading on holiday within the UK, and despairing a little at the lack of sunshine , may we suggest a healthy dollop of cheer in the form of Vita Coco Coconut Shampoo? Vita Coco are known first and foremost for their coconut water, but their foray into the world of haircare is truly impressive - after a week's use, this tester was left with lustrous, shiny, easy to manage locks. It's coconut-scented, and lingers in the hair for hours afters, so it's perfect for injecting a taste of island life into a dour staycation.

Eve Lom Cleansing Oil Capsules Travel Pack Eve Lom Cleansing Oil Capsules Travel Pack £25.00 Travel can have a terrible dehydrating effect on the skin - whether it's due to excess sun exposure, airplane travel, or too many cocktails. These cleansing capsules from lauded skincare brand Eve Lom are ideal - their hydrating formula dissolves all traces of makeup, excess oils and impurities to leave your skin feeling silky smooth and clean. Essential Omega acids combine with a signature blend of botanical oils to ensure that your skin stays hydrated for up to 12 hours after use. Best yet, they come in easy to use, single-dose packing to avoid spillages and keep travel bags lean.