PS5: the top 8 PlayStation 5 game releases 2021 to buy for your new console
The state of the art games console has some truly thrilling games to go with it. Here are our favourites
The console is already home to a selection of exclusive titles as well as games that are available on other platforms. The key is to know which ones are 'must-buys' when there's so much choice and only so much free time.
Having had the pleasure of hours of research, here's our choice of the best eight PlayStation 5 games for 2020. Covering a range of genres and tastes, there's a potential gift for everyone here.
Godfall
Key Specs: Age: 16+; Players: Single-player and online multiplayer; Genre: Hack n Slash
Want to switch your brain off, kick back, and relax? Godfall is the perfect game for this.
It's a hack'n'slash style adventure in the vein of the Diablo series, with you mostly wandering across exotic vistas, beating up anything that moves. It's not necessarily the most intelligent of games but you're still able to unlock new weapons and armour, as well as level up and gain new skills.
In addition to how it plays, Godfall looks gorgeous, easily being one of the most beautiful games on the PlayStation 5 right now. You can also play it alongside others in co-operative play giving you a perfect chance to team up with friends. It's a little mindless but a lot of fun.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Key Specs: Age: 18+; Players: Single-player and online multiplayer; Genre: First Person Shooter
The latest in the vastly popular Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has you thrust into the early 1980s and tackling the difficulties faced during the Cold War.
It's far from factual but it gives you the chance to explore iconic locales such as East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and even the Soviet KGB headquarters.
As you'd expect, there are plenty of opportunities to 'take down' enemies with a plethora of different battle games, but there's also some time for more subtle missions too. Beyond the campaign, extensive multiplayer modes lengthen the experience with the popular Zombies mode exclusive to PlayStation 5 right now.
Watch Dogs Legion
Key Specs: Age: 18+; Players: Single Player and co-operative multiplayer; Genre: Action Adventure
Desperate for a new Grand Theft Auto game? Instead of replaying an old one, try Watch Dogs Legion.
It has a similar vibe but has a little more going for it because you're able to play as almost anyone from the entire population of London in your bid to resist enemy rule in a dystopian alternate reality.
It's a curious game when you're able to play one of multiple characters, encompassing various age ranges and abilities and it's certainly unique.
Besides the fun you can have exploring the delights of London in a way you've never seen before, you can participate in a special mission involving Stormzy as he helps out your resistance group. What more could you want?
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Key Specs: Age: 7+; Players: Single-player and multiplayer; Genre: Platformer
If you want a PlayStation 5 experience that's more family-friendly than others here, you can't go wrong with Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Lovers of Little Big Planet will thrill to this.
It's a colourful adventure that all the family can get behind. Players control the famous PlayStation mascot, Sackboy, as he leaps around and explores strange worlds. It all has a Super Mario-esque vibe to it which is perfect for drawing the whole family in.
As you'd expect from a PlayStation 5 game, it also takes advantage of features like Haptic feedback so you 'feel' the different surfaces you run across as well as end up immersed through the 3D sound effects. It's enough to thrill children and adults alike, with local multiplayer being a particularly delightful addition.
Demon's Souls
Key Specs: Age: 18+; Players: Single-player or online multiplayer; Genre: Action Adventure
If you feel like games have become too easy over the years then Demon's Souls will test your skills. A remake of the PlayStation 3 original, it's a hugely popular title for those looking to experience brutal difficulty levels.
On the surface, it sounds simple enough - venture to the kingdom of Boletaria and defeat various creatures and demons along the way. These creatures require planning though. Learning their attack patterns and how they react is vital if you want to survive with even the smallest foe proving difficult to defeat if you rush in. With you able to play cooperatively by summoning allies online, or the choice of going it alone, Demon's Souls is the kind of experience that will stick in your mind for a long time. Don't expect to finish this one quickly. You'll earn every drop of progress.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Key Specs: Age: 16+; Players: Single Player; Genre: Action Adventure
Spider-Man was one of the biggest hits on the PlayStation 4 and its spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is easily the PlayStation 5's finest game right now.
It has you play as Miles Morales, a 'new' Spider-Man (if you've seen Into the Spiderverse, you'll know there are a multitude of Spider-men in different dimensions) as he traverses the cityscape of New York City while taking down enemies.
Swinging from building to building is always satisfying, and it's even more so with the use of the PlayStation 5's adaptive triggers which make you feel more in control. Haptic feedback means you feel the sensation of each punch (but not too much, of course!) with the system's 3D spatial audio ensuring an immersive experience aurally too. A smorgasbord of sensations, this is a game you could spend hours simply exploring and still adore.
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Key Specs: Age: 18+; Players: Single Player; Genre: Action Adventure
A bloodthirsty romp through Viking times, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is the latest in the Assassin's Creed franchise. This time around, you play Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior with revenge on their mind.
As with previous games, you spend much of the time roaming vast landscapes, participating in quests that often lead to impressive combat set-pieces. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla adds to that tried but tested formula with the ability to develop a settlement for yourself and shape the growth of your character and influence what unfolds next. You'll easily lose dozens of hours to it with additional content set to be provided over the coming months.
Planet Coaster
Key Specs: Age: 7+; Players: Single-player; Genre: Management sim
Ever wanted to build your own rollercoaster? Many games have offered such functionality before but none have been as gorgeous as Planet Coaster.
You can choose to participate in its 'Sandbox mode' and do whatever you want in a bid to create your own wonderful theme park, or you can take on the 'Career mode' and tackle various challenging scenarios to feel a sense of progress.
Whatever you decide, it's a lot of fun piecing together your own rides and watching how they turn out. It's a more relaxing experience than others here and perfect for family gaming too.