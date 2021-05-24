Our round-up of the best toasters on the market

There’s nothing better than a slice of toast (or three) in the morning. Whether you love it with butter, jam, marmalade or beans, enjoying your slice of toast in the morning is a daily ritual for countless families around the world. So therefore a toaster is an essential bit of kit for every home.

What kind of toaster should you get?

The options are endless. You can buy a cheap and cheerful toaster with variable browning settings and a defrost option without breaking the bank, or if you spend a bit more, you can find a toaster with fabulous features, whether that’s bagel and crumpet functions, the capability to check on your toast without disrupting the browning cycle, or the chance to change the look of your toaster whenever you feel like it.

We tried toasters in all kinds of budgets and with all sorts of features, from the most basic and affordable types for easy toasting, to the higher-end options with all the fancy functions you could hope for. However you like your toast, and whatever your budget, you’ll find a gadget for you in our roundup.

Sage The Smart Toast™ 2-Slice Toaster Sage The Smart Toast™ 2-Slice Toaster £129.95 toasting a range of breads We love every product we’ve ever tried from award-winning kitchen brand Sage Appliances, so we weren’t surprised by how impressed we were by the Smart Toast™ 2-Slice Toaster. It looks sleek and cool in brushed stainless steel, doesn’t take up too much space for those of us with smaller kitchens, and best of all, it has some seriously clever and intuitive features. It’s got options for toast, crumpets, bagels and defrosting, has extra-wide slots to accommodate a range of bread, and also allows you to “Lift and Look” to check how your toast is getting on. Our favourite setting was “A Bit More”: ideal when you need your toast to be slightly browner but don’t want to risk burning it. Buy now

Morphy Richards Verve 4 Slice Toaster Morphy Richards Verve 4 Slice Toaster £29.99 value for money If you’ve got a large family you’ll want to make preparing breakfast as quick and hassle-free as possible, so a four-slice toaster might be just what you need. This option from British appliance brand Morphy Richards offers great value for money. It toasts evenly and quickly, has seven browning settings and also offers illuminated cancel, reheat and frozen function buttons. Our tester liked the ceramic-style texture, which makes it look much more expensive than it really is, while it’s also easy to clean. A fantastic, affordable option for those who want a fuss-free, easy to use and reliable toaster. Buy now

Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater Pink Hearts 2 Slice Toaster Russell Hobbs Emma Bridgewater Pink Hearts £49.00 cute appearance If you want your toaster to look gorgeous as well as making a mean slice of toast, go for the two-slice toaster from British brand Emma Bridgewater and trusty household appliance manufacturer Russell Hobbs. Decorated in Emma Bridgewater’s cute Pink Hearts design, and with a cute circular style, it’s a seriously pretty piece of kit for your kitchen. It’s not just about looks though: the features are impressive too, with a defrost function, six browning settings and wide slots for thicker slices of bread. Our tester also found this worked on a variety of bread types very fast, making it ideal for breakfast on rushed mornings. Buy now

Judge Electricals 2-Slice Toaster Judge Electricals 2-Slice Toaster £34.00 simplicity On a budget? Then you need a toaster that works a treat but that doesn’t cost the earth. You can rely on this simple toaster from British cookware brand Judge, which has defrost and reheat settings and six browning options to cover the basic necessities of making toast. It’s on the small side, ideal for those who are tight for space in their kitchens, will fit into all interior styles with its simple white look, and is super affordable. Most importantly, it makes a lovely slice of toast. A great option for those who want something reliable, simple and inexpensive. Buy now

Dualit Architect 2 Slice Toaster Dualit Architect 2 Slice Toaster £85.99 versatility You can always rely on British brand Dualit to produce an excellent toaster, so the fact that this two-slice, industrial-look toaster works like a dream is no surprise. It’s got extra-wide slots to fit in a whole range of breads, a peek and pop function so you can check up on your toast without disrupting the cycle, eight browning options and functions for bagels, defrosting and cancelling. It’s also got a clever trick up its sleeve for those who love to change the look of their kitchen gadgets frequently: it has interchangeable screw-on side panels you can buy separately to switch up its appearance whenever you want. Genius! Buy now

Tower Empire 2 Slice Toaster £29.99 striking style on a budget Make a statement in your kitchen with this striking toaster from British kitchen appliance brand Tower. Available in three dramatic colours, the toaster comes in an eye-catching Art Deco style with stylish bronze accents and a funky geometric design. It’s a fantastic option if you want an attention-grabbing look on a budget, and more importantly, it’s also a reliable option for toast-lovers, with seven browning options toasting slices consistently, defrost and reheat options and a removable tray for easy cleaning. Buy now

KITCHENAID Artisan 5KMT2204BIB 2-Slice Toaster £199.00 range of features We’ve long been fans of the sleek range from American company Kitchen Aid, and the Artisan 2-Slice toaster is no exception. It impresses right from the get go, with its stylish die-cast metal construction and cool design. We were even more blown away by its excellent range of features, with seven browning settings, a defrost option, extra-wide toasting slots and a bagel function. We particularly liked the “keep warm” feature - perfect for when you make a piece of toast and then have to dash off to open the door or answer the phone. There’s also a sandwich rack for when you feel like a delicious toasted cheese. Buy now