Barbour has sights set on league title with Broch

Scott Barbour will return to Fraserburgh next season, three years after leaving Bellslea Park to join Formartine United.

The Broch native is ‘buzzing’ to be back at his home town club and has one goal in mind - to help them lift the Highland League title next season.

After following former Broch boss Kris Hunter to North Lodge Park, Barbour was a mainstay in the Formartine team and said the news that they had accepted a bid for him to return to Fraserburgh came as a shock.

“It was just completely out of the blue.” Said Barbour.

“They asked me about a contract extension but I still had one year left and didn’t want to make that decision so I knocked it back and two hours later I got a text saying they had accepted a bid from Fraserburgh and I was free to go and talk to them.

“I’m buzzing to be back at my home town club after three years, I always wanted to come back someday.

“I won the Highland League Cup for the first time with Formartine last season and I would love to win it with the Broch but the main target for next season will be going for the league.

“We haven’t won that since 2002, they weren’t far away last season and just fell off at the end of the season so my main target is to get back amongst the goals and help us challenge for the title.

“Obviously we want to win every cup and are good enough to challenge for every one but what we all really want is to bring the Highland League trophy to Fraserburgh for the fans who turn out all the time and are brilliant.

“I’ve had a few texts the past couple of days which has been nice.

“A few guys have left or retired since I’ve been away so the team has changed a bit but the Broch will always stay the same in the way it is run - a family club.”