Big win for Broch at Brora

Fraserburgh FC made a massive statement of intent in the early stages of the Highland League title race on Saturday with a win at Dudgeon Park.

Paul Young netted the only goal of the game 15 minutes from time to send the Broch back down the road with all three points.

Mark Cowie’s side remain the only unbeaten team in the division with Saturday’s result bringing them to eight wins and two draws from their opening ten matches.

The Broch also have two games in hand over top of the table Buckie Thistle, who are currently seven points better off than the Bellslea Park outfit.

Brora had an early chance when John Pickles got a cross in from the right channel but James Wallace’s near post header flashed across the face of goal.

The best chance of the first half came as Gavin Morrison’s long diagonal ball was headed through to Greg Morrison, who got in behind Bryan Hay and sent a header goalwards from 10 yards that came back off of Greg Sim’s right-hand post.

Into the second half and Brora were on the attack again as Morrison and substitute Paul Brindle played a neat one-two down the left channel before the former drove into the box. His initial cross was cleared and fell to Martin McLean who curled a shot high and wide from just inside the area.

Despite Brora having the better of the chances in the match it was the Broch who took the lead on 74 minutes when Lewis Davidson played a fantastic through ball down the right from his own half for Scott Barbour to run on to.

Barbour then cut back inside and played a neat pass through to Paul Young from the edge of the area, and he took a touch before slotting the ball under Brora keeper Joe Malin from six yards range.

Brora pushed for an equaliser with a few half-chances failing to trouble Greg Sim as the Broch hung on for an excellent three points away from home.

Fraserburgh will make up one of their games in hand this Saturday as they host Keith at Bellslea Park in one of just four Highland League fixtures.