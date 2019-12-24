Broch battle to earn win at home to Buckie Jags

Fraserburgh were able to secure three points in a 3-2 win on Saturday despite Buckie Thistle twice pegging them back at Bellslea Park.

Scott Barbour opened the scoring for the Broch before Buckie were reduced to ten men midway through the half.

Despite that they equalised through a Kyle McLeod penalty.

Paul Campbell restored the home side’s advantage before Andy MacAskill brought the Jags back level.

In the end it was a Paul Campbell penalty which secured the win and three points for the Broch.

Speaking after the match, Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie said: “Buckie battled playing with ten men for most of the game and were a danger on the counter attack.

“However, we were the better side with 11 men on the park and I don’t know how we didn’t put the game out of sight.

“We were careless with the final pass and shot and it’s been a recurring theme for the last few weeks with a lot of chances not finding the net, however we deserved to win and it’s another big three points.

“Some of our play in both halves but especially the first half was excellent and we deserved to be further in front at half time but Buckie dug-in with ten men.

“I said to Paul Campbell after the recent Formartine game that it’s important that he keeps his fine goalscoring run going.

“He’s one of the top strikers in the league, however there’s plenty more to come from him; he’s athletic, strong and quick.

“We won’t get carried away after this result.”