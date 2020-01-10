Broch close the gap on Locos with Turriff win

Fraserburgh FC kicked off 2020 with a comfortable 4-0 home victory over Turriff United in their latest Highland League fixture.

The Broch got off to a quick start and were ahead after just two minutes thanks to a Ryan Cowie goal.

Paul Campbell side footed home from eight yards to make it 2-0 after 22 minutes and Sean Butcher headed in from a Ryan Cowie corner to make it 3-0 going into the half- time break.

The Broch made second- half substitutes with Andrew Hannar replacing Butcher and Gary Harris coming on for Scott Barbour, making his long awaited return from injury.

Harris was on the pitch less than 12 minutes when he got back to his old goalscoring ways to make it 4-0 with a header from 12 yards and complete the scoring.

A great feeling for the striker, who had spent a year and a half on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The result was enough to move Mark Cowie’s side back to third in the league table, leapfrogging Rothes who were not in action, and helped them make up ground on Inverurie Locos who lost 3-2 at Nairn County.

The Broch are now just three points behind the Inverurie side but have three games in hand.

Brora, who won 4-0 at Huntly, remain top and nine points better off than the Broch but have played two games more.

Elsewhere in the league, Formartine were 2-1 winners at home to Buckie Thistle, Keith won 4-1 at home to Forres Mechanics, Strathspey Thistle won 2-0 at Lossiemouth and Wick Academy beat Fort William 4-1.