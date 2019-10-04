Broch get set for cup final this Friday night

Fraserburgh FC’s scheduled Highland League match at home to Huntly last weekend was postponed due to the adverse weather.

The Broch were due to host the Black & Golds at Bellslea Park but the heavy rain left the playing surface totally unplayable.

At the time of print no rearranged date has been announced for the fixture.

Mark Cowie’s side now turn their attention to this Friday night at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium where they face Formartine United in the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Pitmedden side go into the game on the back of a 4-0 win at Lossiemouth last weekend.

Elsewhere in the league, Turriff United v Buckie Thistle was also postponed while, in the game that did go ahead, Brora Rangers won 6-1 over Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park, Rothes were 2-1 winners at Strathspey Thistle in the Speyside derby and Wick Academy won 4-1 at Fort William.

The other league matches had previously been postponed with teams involved playing in William Hill Scottish Cup replays.

In other news, Broch manager Mark Cowie made good use of the loan transfer market last week, bringing in two new players.

Defender Grant Campbell, who has previously been with Wick Academy and Huntly, join on loan from Cove Rangers until January.

Midfielder Ross Willox also joined on loan until January from Peterhead, having made three appearances for the Blue Toon so far this season.

Both players were due to go straight into the squad for the Huntly match but could instead make their debuts this Friday in the final.