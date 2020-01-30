Broch lift Aberdeenshire Shield to secure second silverware of season

Fraserburgh secured their second silverware of the season last Wednesday as they beat Inverurie Locos in the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Broch, having already won the Aberdeenshire Cup this season, made it a Shield and Cup double by beating Inverurie Locos 3-1 at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

Paul Campbell opened the scoring for Mark Cowie’s side on 21 minutes but Chris Angus was able to make it 1-1 just before half-time.

Campbell netted his and Fraserburgh’s second of the evening on 53 minutes to restore their lead before Ross Willox, who last week signed for the Broch on a permanent deal from Peterhead, completed the scoring 12 minutes later.

With two trophies in the cabinet it has already been a successful season for Fraserburgh but there is still the chance of adding a further two with the Highland League and Highland League Cup.

On Saturday the Broch continued where they left off as goals from Gary Harris, Paul Campbell and Scott Barbour gave them a 3-1 league win at home to Nairn County after Gordon McNab had put the visitors ahead in the first minute of the game.

As things stand the Broch are currently third in the league table on 48 points while Brora Rangers sit top on 57 points.

Mark Cowie’s side do however still have two games in hand over the league leaders and could move to within three points of them by winning both.

All roads look set to lead to Bellslea Park on Saturday, February 22 when Brora make the trip for what could prove to be the most pivotal match of the season in deciding the outcome of the league title race.

Before that though the Broch face a league and cup double header over the next seven days.

This Saturday they head to Huntly on league duties before making the trip to Buckie Thistle on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Highland League Cup.

Brora and Formartine United have already booked their places in the semi-finals and will be joined by either Fraserburgh or Buckie and Rothes or Keith.