Broch make up ground on Jags with Keith win

Fraserburgh moved to withing four points of Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with a 4-0 win over Keith at Bellslea Park on Saturday.

Two penalties from Paul Campbell and a goal each from Willie West and Scott Barbour secured the three points for the Broch with the visitors reduced to ten men after Ryan Robertson’s sending-off.

League leaders Buckie Thistle are now just four points clear of Fraserburgh but Mark Cowie’s side still have one game in hand over the Jags.

They also moved above Inverurie Locos and Brora Rangers, who now sit third and fourth respectively, by two points.

The Broch will have the chance to open the gap over Locos to five points this Saturday as they host the Inverurie side at Bellslea Park.

The Harlaw Park outfit parted company with manager Neil Cooper last Friday and are now under the management of former first team coach Andy Low.

This weekend’s other Highland League matches are: Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale, Huntly v Buckie Thistle, Keith v Strathspey Thistle, Lossiemouth v Turriff United, Rothes v Clachnacuddin and Wick Academy v Brora Rangers.