Broch set up clash with Locos in Shield final

Fraserburgh FC will face Inverurie Loco Works in the final of this season’s Morrison Motors Aberdeenshire Shield next month.

The Broch booked their spot in the final after a 2-1 win over Formartine United as Paul Campbell and Sean Butcher netted the goals last Wednesday.

Inverurie Locos meanwhile won 3-2 at Huntly in their semi-final.

The final will take place on Wednesday, January 22, at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium with a 8pm kick-off.

The choice of venue resulted in a number of displeased supporters voicing their frustrations on social media.

Fraserburgh FC released the following statement: “In response to several comments regarding the venue for the Aberdeenshire Shield Final the decision to hold it at Balmoral Stadium has been taken with supporters’ interests in mind. This is an all weather surface which should ensure that the game is played on the scheduled date.

“Nothing frustrates fans more than seeing games called off due to the weather and this season in particular has seen an increase in postponements for a variety of weather conditions including at our own ground.”

The Broch were due to face Clachnacuddin in Inverness on Saturday but on Friday night the pitch at Grant Street Park was waterlogged and the decision was made to postpone the match.

Buckie Thistle v Keith and Fort William v Strathspey also fell to waterlogged pitches while, in the games that did go ahead, Brora beat Forres 1-0, Wick Academy won 2-1 at Formartine, Vale won 3-2 at Huntly, Locos demolished Turriff 8-1 and Rothes beat Lossie 3-0.