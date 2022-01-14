Broch to hosts Easter coaching for kids

In an exciting new development for the club, and further strengthening their links with the local community, Fraserburgh FC have announced they will be holding their first-ever Kids Easter Football Camp at Bellslea Park.

It’s a great opportunity for future stars of the club to get the chance to learn from Fraserburgh’s present players.

Among those carrying out the coaching sessions will be popular striker Sean Butcher, midfielder Lewis Duncan and fellow midfielder Logan Watt,

Joing them for the two days of coaching at Bellslea will be AFC Under-19 player Georgia Butcher and the kids’ favourite community coach Claire Batty.

All the kids who attend will be entered into a draw for a signed Fraserburgh FC shirt and four signed Fraserburgh FC branded footballs.

The Easter coaching sessions are being carried out at the club in association with CB Coaching and Sean Butcher coaching.

Some of the other Fraserburgh FC players and coaches will be dropping in over the two days, so there will be lots of photograph opportunities with them, as well as the chance to try out the dugouts, check out the home changing rooms … and there will also be FFC medals!

The Easter Holiday Camp is for boys and girls aged between five and 12, and will take place on Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14.

Two-hour slots will be available for booking between the times of 9am and 3.30pm. Pleaces are likely to prove popular, so early booking is recommended.

There are different time slots for different age groups, so please check when making a booking.

Coaching sessions can be booked via the link cb-coaching.class4kids.co.uk/term/41. Payments can then be made using PayPal.

There are more details about the Easter Holiday Camp on the Fraserburgh FC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brochfc.