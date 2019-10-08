Broch win Aberdeenshire Cup as Cowie hails two goal West

Mark Cowie hailed the influence of ‘irreplaceable’ captain Willie West whose two goals saw the Broch lift the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Fraserburgh were 2-1 winners over Formartine United in the final of the historic competition at Cove Ranger’s Balmoral Stadium last Friday night.

West netted both goals in a man of the match performance before lifting the trophy himself.

After the game, manager Cowie said: “I’m over the moon and I think we deserved it.”

“Formartine maybe had more of the ball but we should have scored more goals because we had chances to put the ball in the net and it didn’t drop for us.

“I’m not sure Formartine saw that coming with Willie West playing up front.

“He’s unbelievable at the back at the back, up front and in the middle of the park.

“I’ll be honest, he’s irreplaceable.

“When his time comes to stop playing- which hopefully wont be for another 10 years yet- it will be very difficult to replace him.

“I’m not just wanting to single him out because they all did an unbelievable job.”

With the first silverware of the season now residing proudly at Bellslea Park for the year, Cowie and his Broch players must turn their attention back to league duties with their biggest game of the campaign so far this Saturday.

Fraserburgh make the trip north to Dudgeon Park to take on Brora Rangers.

The Sutherland based side also lifted a trophy at the weekend as they beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the North of Scotland Cup Final.

Before Wednesday night’s fixture card (where games took place after the Fraserburgh Herald went to print) Brora were one point better off than Fraserburgh and sat one place above them in the league table in second spot.

The Broch were due to host Rothes on Wednesday night but that game has been postponed and moved to Saturday, November 2.

The other HFL fixtures taking place this weekend are: Buckie Thistle v Nairn County, Clachnacuddin v Huntly, Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle, Fort William v Lossiemouth, Inverurie Loco Works v Keith, Rothes v Wick Academy and Turriff United v Forres Mechanics.