Captain West inspires Broch to Aberdeenshire Cup victory

A Willie West double in a man of the match performance saw Fraserburgh lift the Aberdeenshire Cup in an entertaining final at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium.

It was the 31-year old’s fourth Shire Cup win and, to cap a fantastic night, he lifted the trophy as captain.

It was a disappointing night for Formartine who didn’t do themselves justice and despite levelling, failed to push on and could have no complaints at the outcome.

An early yellow card for Wayne Mackintosh didn’t auger well for United and in front of a healthy crowd of 844 spectators.

The Broch started as they meant to continue and Errol Watson was in early action blocking a West header then a close range Scott Barbour drive.

The writing was on the wall and it was no surprise when West, playing in an unfamiliar striking role, headed in a cross from the right from Lewis Davidson with the ball flying into the roof of the net from eight yards before Watson could move.

However, Formartine were level after 22 minutes.

Graeme Rodger was sent clear down the left, he rounded keeper Paul Leask but his shot was cleared off the line by Bryan Hay.

The ball broke back to Rodger and his cross found Garry Wood who headed into the empty net from four yards.

Three minutes after the restart the Broch were back in front.

Defender Owen Cairns fed Barbour and down the left and his cross was perfect finding West at the back post who finished with his second headed goal of the night.

It could have been more as Watson pulled off a fine save from a ferocious Paul Campbell shot and three minutes later Hay headed wide then Barbour shot off target as the one way traffic continued.

Just short of the hour West shot over then had a shot saved by Watson.

United brought on strikers Gary McGowan and Conor Getin in a bid to find an equaliser and it was the latter in the final minute who had a chance for a late equaliser but shot over the crossbar with the aid of a deflection.

The full time whistle came and it was the Broch who celebrated lifting the historic trophy for the first time since winning it back-to-back in the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 seasons.

It also marks the 11th time Fraserburgh have won the 132 year-old competition.