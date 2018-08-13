Christie free kick secures Broch win over Brora

Fraserburgh bounced back from their first loss of the league season at Cove earlier in the month with back-to-back Highland League wins.

The Broch were 3-0 winners at Kynoch Park last Wednesday over Keith before recording an impressive 2-1 home win over Brora Rangers on Saturday.

Willie West, Scott Barbour and Gary Harris were the scorers in the midweek win over Keith continuing their impressive goal scoring starts to the season.

However, there was and early set back in Saturday’s match as Craig Campbell put the visitors in front after just eight minutes.

The Broch went in to half time level though as Paul Young netted to make the score 1-1 on the half hour mark.

The defining moment of the match came in the 52nd minute when Colin Williamson was sent off, reducing Brora to 10-men, before Ryan Christie netted directly from a free kick afterwards to put the Broch 2-1 up.

The match also marked the 250th appearance for Broch keeper Paul Leask as well as the 100th appearance for Paul Campbell in the black and white.

The win means the Broch move on to nine points tying them with Brora and Cove - who have played on game less, while Formartine lead the table on 12 points having won their opening four fixtures .

The Broch are back in action on Wednesday night, after The Fraserburgh Herald has gone to print, when they travel to Christie Park to face Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Cup first round.

Their next league game is this Saturday with a tricky away match against Lossiemouth.

The Coasters are coming off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Clach at the weekend where the sides were separated by a 81st minute Aaron Hamilton own goal.