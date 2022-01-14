Fraserburgh award a testimonial to long-serving Bryan Hay

Fraserburgh are recognising Bryan Hay's many years of service to the club.

Bryan, a local loon, signed for the club as a fresh faced 15-year-old on December 2, 2004, and after good performances in the youth team, he made his debut two years later on December 30, 2006, in a 2-2 draw away to Keith.

He has made 450 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals along the way.

Perhaps his most memorable goal was when he netted the winner against Spartans to set up the Scottish Cup tie against Rangers.

He is very assured on the ball and calm under pressure, and has the pace to keep up with any forward.

A committee will be formed to support the organisation of several events throughout 2022 to celebrate Bryan’s service to the Broch.

Supporters are encouraged to look out for more details in the near future.

Meanwhile, it’s also congratulations to Ryan Cowie who made his 300th appearance in the incredible 5-3 win at league rivals Brechin City recently.

Ryan has scored 25 along the way. He made his debut on August 11, 2012, in a 6-0 home win over Fort William.

Well done Ryan, and here’s to many more games and goals. Ryan is sponsored by long time supporters Mike McLean and John Wilson.

Last Saturday’s game against Buckie Thistle was postponed due to Covid-19 issues.