Fraserburgh kick off new season with strong show

Fraserburgh FC kicked off their 2019/20 Highland League season on Saturday with an impressive 5-0 win at home to Wick Academy.

Sean Butcher opened the scoring for the Broch when he nodded in after good wing play by Greg Buchan.

Scott Barbour made it 2-0 when he got on the end of an Aidan Combe through ball to fire home.

Combe then made it 3-0, cutting inside a Wick defender before unleashing a shot past the keeper.

Butcher got his second goal of the afternoon when he swept home an Owen Cairns cutback from eight yards.

Scott Barbour then rounded off the scoring with just four minutes remaining after good build-up play from Joe Barbour, Ryan Cowie and Michael Rae.

The commanding result is enough so see the Broch end the first weekend of fixtures sitting third in the league table.

Formartine United were able to equal the Broch’s result with a 5-0 win at Keith while Brora Rangers sit top after beating Fort William 6-0 at Dudgeon Park.

The other results from the opening weekend of the Highland League were: Deveronvale 0-2 Nairn County, Inverurie Locos 1-3 Buckie Thistle, Lossiemouth 1- 0 Huntly, Strathspey Thistle 2-0 Clachnacuddin and Turriff United 2-2 Rothes.

Fraserburgh have their first away trip this Saturday, August 3, and it’s a tough one as they make the short journey to North Lodge Park to take on Formartine United.

Mark Cowie’s side finished seven points above the Pitmedden outfit last season but lost 2-0 in this same fixture last September.