Friday night lights for James Sutherland charity match

This year’s annual James Sutherland charity match will be held on Friday night, December 28, with an 18:30 kick off at Fraserburgh South Links.

This is the fourth time the match has been held and will raise money for local charities in the name of Celtic fan James Sutherland who died of a brain tumour at the age of 51 in 2015.

The match sees Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers face each other with teams made up of supporters of both teams from Buchan Bhoys CSC and Dave Smith Loyal RSC. Celtic currently hold the memorial trophy which will again be a hotly contested match, with over £15000 having been raised in the previous three years.

This year’s charities are the RNLI and CLAN Cancer Support.