Goals galore for Broch in final three pre-season fixtures

Fraserburgh FC concluded their pre season fixtures with three more wins against local Junior sides Maud, Longside and Ellon United.

In total the Broch scored 25 goals and conceded just once in their three matches last week as they get set for this Saturday’s Highland League opener.

The Broch started off last Wednesday, July 19, when they faced Maud where they won 2-1.

Gary Harris opened the scoring in the first half as the Broch lead 1-0 at half time before Maud equalised to make it 1-1 in the second period.

Paul Campbell grabbed the winning goal to make the final score 2-1.

Next up was the visit of Longside to Bellslea Park on Saturday.

The Broch won the match in convincing fashion, thrashing the Junior side 9-0 with goals from Aidan Combe and Willie West on 43 and 45 minutes to make it 2-0 at half time.

The second half mauling began when Gary Harris made it 3-0 just after the break before West grabbed his second for four.

Harris netted again before Sean Butcher grabbed a goal to make it 6-0 on 65 minutes.

Paul Campbell netted a brace and Butcher got himself a second goal as the Broch finished off 9-0 winners.

As convincing a win as that was, Mark Cowie’s dies would out do themselves on Monday night when the beat Ellon United 13-0.

Scott Barbour, Paul Campbell and Willie West scored the first half goals to make it 3-0 at half time as the Broch once again went on to register a free scoring second 45 minutes in the second half.

Michael Rae got the first of the Broch’s 10 second half goals which also saw Barbour score four more, taking his total to five for the game, Sean Butcher netting five and Willie West grabbing a second for himself.

As the full time whistle came it brought to an end Fraserburgh’s pre season fixtures which, after Marc Dickson’s testimonial match against Peterhead, saw them take one five Junior sides over the space of two weeks.

In total, the Broch won their four matches against the local sides while losing out to Broughty Athletic in their only defeat.

They scored a total 33 goals in the matches and conceded nine.

Now attentions turn to the return of competitive action this Saturday when Strathspey Thistle travel to Bellslea Park for their opening fixture of the 2018/19 Highland League season with a 3:00pm Kick off.