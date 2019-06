Highland League fixtures for 2019/20 season announced in 17-team division

The fixtures for the 2019/2020 Highland League season have been released this week.

Officials met in Lossiemouth on Monday to discuss how the league would move forward next season following Cove Rangers’ promotion to the SPFL and it was decided that the league would go ahead with just 17 teams .

The fixtures for the coming season are as follows:

Saturday July 27: Brora Rangers v Fort William, Deveronvale v Nairn County, Fraserburgh v Wick Academy, Inverurie Locos v Buckie Thistle, Keith v Formartine United, Lossiemouth v Huntly, Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin, Turriff United v Rothes.

Saturday August 3: Brora Rangers v Turriff United, Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle, Clachnacuddin v Keith, Formartine United v Fraserburgh, Fort William FC v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Nairn County, Rothes v Forres Mechanics, Wick Academy v Deveronvale.

Saturday August 10: Deveronvale v Huntly, Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers, Fraserburgh v Clachnacuddin, Keith v Buckie Thistle, Lossiemouth v Rothes, Strathspey Thistle v Fort William, Turriff United v Inverurie Locos, Wick Academy v Formartine United.

Saturday August 17: Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth, Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh, Clachnacuddin v Wick Academy, Formartine United v Deveronvale, Fort William v Keith, Inverurie Locos v Forres Mechanics, Rothes v Nairn County, Turriff United v Strathspey Thistle.

Saturday August 24: Formartine United v Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle, Fraserburgh v Fort William, Huntly v Rothes, Keith v Turriff United, Lossiemouth v Inverurie Locos, Nairn County v Brora Rangers, Wick Academy v Buckie Thistle.

Saturday August 31: Brora Rangers v Huntly, Buckie Thistle v Formartine United, Clachnacuddin v Deveronvale, Forres Mechanics v Keith, Fort William v Wick Academy, Inverurie Locos v Nairn County, Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, Turriff United v Fraserburgh.

Saturday September 7: Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle, Formartine United v Fort William, Fraserburgh v Forres Mechanics, Huntly v Inverurie Locos, Lossiemouth v Keith, Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle, Rothes v Deveronvale, Wick Academy v Turriff United.

Wednesday September 11: Brora Rangers v Rothes, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Wick Academy, Fort William v Clachnacuddin, Keith v Nairn County, Lossiemouth v Fraserburgh, Strathspey Thistle v Huntly, Turriff United v Formartine United

Saturday September 14: Buckie Thistle v Fort William, Clachnacuddin v Turriff United, Deveronvale v Brora Rangers, Formartine United v Forres Mechanics, Huntly v Keith, Nairn County v Fraserburgh, Rothes v Inverurie Locos, Wick Academy v Lossiemouth.

Saturday September 28: Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin, Fort William v Deveronvale, Fraserburgh v Huntly, Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers, Lossiemouth v Formartine United, Nairn County v Wick Academy, Strathspey Thistle v Rothes, Turriff United v Buckie Thistle.

Saturday October 5: Brora Rangers v Strathspey Thistle, Buckie Thistle v Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth, Deveronvale v Inverurie Locos, Formartine United v Nairn County, Fort William v Turriff United, Huntly v Wick Academy, Rothes v Keith.

Wednesday October 9: Forres Mechanics v Fort William, Fraserburgh v Rothes, Huntly v Formartine United, Keith v Brora Rangers, Lossiemouth v Buckie Thistle, Nairn County v Clachnacuddin, Strathspey Thistle v Inverurie Locos, Turriff United v Deveronvale.

Saturday October 12: Brora Rangers v Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle v Nairn County, Clachnacuddin v Huntly, Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle, Fort William v Lossiemouth, Inverurie Locos v Keith, Rothes v Wick Academy, Turriff United v Forres Mechanics.

Saturday October 26: Formartine United v Rothes, Forres Mechanics v Deveronvale, Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos, Huntly v Buckie Thistle FC, Keith v Strathspey Thistle, Lossiemouth v Turriff United, Nairn County v Fort William, Wick Academy v Brora Rangers.

Saturday November 2: Highland League Cup preliminary round: Brora Rangers v Formartine United, Deveronvale v Keith, Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth, Fort William v Huntly, Inverurie Locos v Wick Academy, Rothes v Clachnacuddin, Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh, Turriff United v Nairn County.

Wednesday November 6: Clachnacuddin v Brora Rangers, Formartine United v Inverurie Locos, Fraserburgh v Keith, Huntly v Turriff United, Lossiemouth v Deveronvale, Nairn County v Forres Mechanics, Rothes v Buckie Thistle, Wick Academy v Strathspey Thistle.

Saturday November 9: Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle, Deveronvale v Fraserburgh, Forres Mechanics v Huntly, Fort William v Rothes, Inverurie Locos v Clachnacuddin, Keith v Wick Academy, Lossiemouth v Nairn County, Strathspey Thistle v Formartine United.

Saturday November 23: Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos, Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle, Formartine United v Keith, Fort William v Brora Rangers, Huntly v Lossiemouth, Nairn County v Deveronvale, Rothes v Turriff United, Wick Academy v Fraserburgh.

Saturday November 30: Deveronvale v Wick Academy, Forres Mechanics v Rothes, Fraserburgh v Formartine United, Inverurie Locos v Fort William, Keith v Clachnacuddin, Nairn County v Huntly, Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle, Turriff United v Brora Rangers.

Saturday December 14: Brora Rangers v Forres Mechanics, Buckie Thistle v Keith, Clachnacuddin v Fraserburgh, Formartine United v Wick Academy, Fort William v Strathspey Thistle, Huntly v Deveronvale, Inverurie Locos v Turriff United, Rothes v Lossiemouth.

Saturday December 21: Deveronvale v Formartine United, Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Locos, Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle, Keith v Fort William, Lossiemouth v Brora Rangers, Nairn County v Rothes, Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United, Wick Academy v Clachnacuddin.

Saturday December 28: Brora Rangers v Nairn County, Buckie Thistle v Wick Academy, Clachnacuddin v Formartine United, Fort William v Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Huntly, Strathspey Thistle v Forres Mechanics, Turriff United v Keith.

Saturday January 4: Deveronvale v Clachnacuddin, Formartine United v Buckie Thistle, Fraserburgh v Turriff United, Huntly v Brora Rangers, Keith v Forres Mechanics, Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County v Inverurie Locos, Wick Academy v Fort William.

Saturday January 11: Buckie Thistle v Clachnacuddin, Deveronvale v Rothes, Forres Mechanics v Fraserburgh, Fort William v Formartine United, Inverurie Locos v Huntly, Keith v Lossiemouth, Strathspey Thistle v Nairn County, Turriff United v Wick Academy.

Saturday January 18: Buckie Thistle v Deveronvale, Clachnacuddin v Fort William, Formartine United v Turriff United, Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth, Huntly v Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County v Keith, Rothes v Brora Rangers, Wick Academy v Forres Mechanics.

Saturday January 25: Brora Rangers v Deveronvale, Forres Mechanics v Formartine United, Fort William v Buckie Thistle, Fraserburgh v Nairn County, Inverurie Locos v Rothes, Keith v Huntly, Lossiemouth v Wick Academy, Turriff United v Clachnacuddin.

Saturday February 1: Brora Rangers v Inverurie Locos, Buckie Thistle v Turriff United, Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics, Deveronvale v Fort William, Formartine United v Lossiemouth, Huntly v Fraserburgh, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle, Wick Academy v Nairn County.

Saturday February 8: Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle, Inverurie Locos v Deveronvale, Keith v Rothes, Lossiemouth v Clachnacuddin, Nairn County v Formartine United, Strathspey Thistle v Brora Rangers, Turriff United v Fort William, Wick Academy v Huntly.

Saturday February 15: Brora Rangers v Keith, Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth, Clachnacuddin v Nairn County, Deveronvale v Turriff United, Formartine United v Huntly, Fort William v Forres Mechanics, Inverurie Locos v Strathspey Thistle, Rothes v Fraserburgh.

Saturday February 22: Forres Mechanics v Turriff United, Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers, Huntly v Clachnacuddin, Keith v Inverurie Locos, Lossiemouth v Fort William, Nairn County v Buckie Thistle, Strathspey Thistle v Deveronvale, Wick Academy v Rothes.

Saturday February 29: Reserved for pick-up fixtures.

Saturday March 7: Brora Rangers v Wick Academy, Buckie Thistle v Huntly, Deveronvale v Forres Mechanics, Fort William v Nairn County, Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, Rothes FC v Formartine United, Strathspey Thistle v Keith, Turriff United v Lossiemouth.

Saturday March 14: Reserved for pick-up fixtures.

Saturday March 21: Reserved for pick-up fixtures.

Saturday March 28: Clachnacuddin v Rothes, Formartine United v Brora Rangers, Fraserburgh v Strathspey Thistle, Huntly v Fort William, Keith v Deveronvale, Lossiemouth v Forres Mechanics, Nairn County v Turriff United, Wick Academy v Inverurie Locos.

Saturday April 4: Brora Rangers v Clachnacuddin, Buckie Thistle v Rothes, Deveronvale v Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics v Nairn County, Inverurie Locos v Formartine United, Keith v Fraserburgh, Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy, Turriff United v Huntly.

Saturday April 11: Reserved for pick-up fixtures.

Saturday April 18: Buckie Thistle v Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos, Formartine United v Strathspey Thistle, Fraserburgh v Deveronvale, Huntly v Forres Mechanics, Nairn County v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Fort William, Wick Academy v Keith.