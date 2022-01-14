Midweek date set for Fraserburgh's tie at cup holders Rothes
Fraserburgh’s second round tie in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup has been rescheduled for next month.
The club’s tie at cup holders Rothes was due to go ahead on Saturday, December 4, but was postponed.
All the second round ties will now go ahead on Wednesday, Ferbuary 23, kick off 8pm.
The other matches are Brechin City v Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works and Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin.
In the event of any further postponement, the game will be played the following Wednesday.