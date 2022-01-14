Midweek date set for Fraserburgh's tie at cup holders Rothes

Second round cup ties have been rescheduled after being postponed last month.

The club’s tie at cup holders Rothes was due to go ahead on Saturday, December 4, but was postponed.

All the second round ties will now go ahead on Wednesday, Ferbuary 23, kick off 8pm.

The other matches are Brechin City v Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Loco Works and Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin.