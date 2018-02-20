New deal for Broch gaffer

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has signed a new deal with the club which will keep him at Bellslea Park until at least 2023.

Fraserburgh FC broke the news early on Tuesday morning via their club website that Cowie and assistant James Duthie had committed their futures to the club.

The statement from Chairman Finlay Noble said: “We are delighted to announce that Mark Cowie and his Assistant James Duthie have tonight signed extended deals.

Both have signed extensions to their contracts up to the summer of 2023.

“We as a club like to look to the future and we are fortunate to have guys who are similarly minded.

“It is important that we remember that we have a young Management Team who are still learning and we are happy that they do that at Bellslea.

“With the recent game against Rangers bringing a media storm that is alien to our normal level of exposure, it was obvious how well both Mark and James conducted themselves.

“They always do, but to do it in the glare of the watching nation showed great maturity and were a credit to themselves and the club.

“They are a pleasure to work with and look forward to them bringing added success to the club.”

Cowie, who took on the role when Kris Hunter left the club to manage Formartine in 2015, made his debut for the Broch as a player in 2001.

Since being appointed manager he has already led the club to success in the Aberdeenshire Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield as well as this season’s Scottish Cup run which culminated in the fourth round tie with Rangers at Bellslea.

This season he will be hoping to guide the Broch to their highest league finish during his tenure with his team currently sitting second in the Highland League table.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park allowed Inverurie Locos to cut the gap between second and third to four points while also meaning Cove extended their lead at the top to seven points.