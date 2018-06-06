Peterhead to face Broch in Dickson testimonial

Marc Dickson will be the latest of Fraserburgh FC’s stalwarts to receive a testimonial match this summer when Peterhead visit Bellslea Park.

Taking place on Saturday, July 7, Dickson will line up against his home-town club for the team he has represented for the past 13 years.

“I’m delighted to be receiving a testimonial from the club. It’s a real honour from such a prestigious Highland League club.

“I’m a Peterhead loon so I’m really grateful they’ve agreed to take part in the day.

“Back in the days when Peterhead were a Highland League club these were really big games.

“Obviously they’ve lost a bit of edge now with Peterhead going up in the divisions but to me personally it’s still a big derby.

“Hopefully we will get a decent crowd and it will be a good day for everyone involved.”

Having represented the Broch for over a decade, Dickson has a number of fond memories of his time at Bellslea and is hoping to create a few more in the coming years.

“Getting in to the team in my first season and winning the Highland League Cup 4-1 against Cove and getting man of the match sticks out as a really great moment.

“That year we also won the Qualifying Cup and were the last ever winners of that trophy and I scored in the final so that sticks out as well.”

At 31, Dickson says he still feels fit enough to continue and hopes to add a few more cup finals and hopefully a Highland League title to his list of achievements.

“It might be a cliché but it really is like a big family at Fraserburgh.

“Everyone sticks together and really appreciates each other’s efforts.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to have played for a club like this one.

“I have to thank Finlay Noble and the committee and all the managers and coaching staff over the years. It’s been a privilege to play under some really good managers.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends over the years at this club and long may that continue.

“I wouldn’t change any of it for the world.”

Fraserburgh FC chairman Finlay Noble paid tribute to Dickson.

He said: “Whenever anyone gets a testimonial from our club it’s always well deserved.

“It takes a lot of commitment to play at our level of football, especially if you have a full-time job, for so long.

“Marc has been a great servant to us, hopefully that will continue,. He has always put in a high level of performance and never let us down and we will be delighted for him if he gets a decent day and decent testimonial season.”

Brian Topping, joint chairman of the Fraserburgh FC Supporters Club also praised Dickson’s attitude and commitment to the club.

“On behalf of the supporters club and all the fans, Marc Dickson has been, and still is, a terrific servant to the Broch.

“He is a terrific player who wears his heart on his sleeve and would run through a brick wall for the team. He is a true Broch player and I’m sure he will enjoy his testimonial.”