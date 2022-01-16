The Broch increase their lead at the top of the league with two-goal win at Inverurie

Fraserburgh defeated Inverurie Loco Works 2-0 in the Breedon Highland League.

The two sides started the day in the top two positions in the table, so it was always likely to be a close match.

The first half was a fairly even and hard-fought contest, but The Broch made the breakthrough four minutes before the interval.

Scott Barbour nicked the ball off a defender who was trying to shield the ball out of play, and his pass was turned into the bottom corner of the net from four yards by Aiden COMBE.

On the hour mark, Inverurie’s Jamie Michie received the first of two yellow cards, his dismissal from the field coming in the 69th minute for a foul on Sean Butcher.

Butcher was replaced five minutes later, with Logan Watt introduced to the action as The Broch pushed for another goal to seal the three points.

The second goal eventually arrived in the 90th minute – an excellent finish by Scott BARBOUR with a left-footed shot from 14 yards after Ross Aitken picked him out with a long pass.

The Broch now sit top of the table on 52 points from their 19 games, six points clear of Buckie Thistle, Brora Rangers and Brechin City, the latter having played a game more than the other sides in the top four.