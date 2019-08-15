Three wins in a row as Broch hit Clach for six

Fraserburgh continued their unbeaten start to the league season with a third consecutive win this time over Clachnacuddin .

The Inverness side visited Bellslea Park on the back of the Broch being eliminated from the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup the previous Wednesday night with a 3-2 defeat to Ross County Colts.

Sean Butcher gave Fraserburgh the lead just four minutes in to Saturday’s Highland League match after good build-up play by Ryan Cowie and Aidan Combe.

Four minutes later and it was 2-0 with Scott Barbour netting a low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

The Broch took their two-goal advantage in to the half time break before Combe made it 3-0 on 63 minutes heading in Barbour’s cross at the back post.

Just two minutes later and it was 4-0 with Paul Campbell getting on the scoresheet after a driving run from Paul Young created the opportunity.

The Broch scored again immediately after their fourth with Barbour lobbing the Clach keeper from inside the box to make it 5-0.

The scoring was completed on 79 minutes when Barbour’s shot was saved but parried only as far as Campbell who drove it in for six.

The Broch now sit top of the Highland League table on nine points and one goal better off than second placed Brora.

This Saturday Mark Cowie’s side make the trip to Buckie Thistle who have also won their opening three matches.